‘Blue Lock’ chapter 256 release date and time confirmed

Blue Lock is currently at an intensely brilliant part of its story. Muneyuki Kaneshiro undoubtedly knows how to get the story moving forward, making it one of the unquestionably best Shonen sports manga in recent years — and that’s quite a statement, considering its competition.

Over the last few chapters, we’ve been met with quite an intense course of events. Isagi and Hiori are trying to concoct a plan — or rather, a strategy — to secure their win against Charles Chevalier’s football skills. Plus, in Chapter 255 we saw Isagi seeking Kunigami’s help in controlling his explosive abilities against the opposing team. Essentially, the showdown between Paris X Gen and Bastard Munchen is proving to be a wild ride .

Given that we’re on the verge of discovering the outcomes of the Triflow Chemistry Reaction, you won’t want to miss the upcoming chapter. Here’s when it drops.

When is chapter 256 of Blue Lock coming out?

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long for Blue Lock‘s chapter 256, which is scheduled for release on March 27 at 12:30 PM JST. Although the chapter will obviously be available on Japanese digital shelves before reaching our English websites, you shouldn’t have to wait much longer for the official release on Kodansha’s K’s website. With that said, here are some of the time zones for the chapter’s release:

Eastern Time (ET): 11:30 PM the previous day

Central Time (CT): 10:30 PM the previous day

Central European Time (CET): 4:30 AM the next day

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3:30 AM the next day

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 1:30 PM the same day

We’ll be paying close attention to Kodansha K’s platform for the Blue Lock chapter drop since we might get a matching shift with the synergy between Kunigami, Isagi, and Hiori. We sure need that win.