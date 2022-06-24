10 cutest anime characters of all time



Whether it’s their hair, large eyes, or lovable personality, there have been some absolutely insanely cute anime characters over the years, who have won and melted hearts time and again. Always shining through the storyline of the anime they’re in, these delightful, visually appealing characters always stand out among fans. They bring joy, positivity, and lighthearted energy to their universes and, in turn, our hearts.

Here are 10 adorable anime characters you’d be hard pressed to take your eyes off of.

Eri (My Hero Academia)

From her extremely large red eyes, long bluish-silver hair, and adorable, innocent personality, My Hero Academia’s Eri makes a very strong case for the cutest anime character ever. A fan favorite from the moment she was introduced on the show, Eri suffered a pretty traumatic past which instantly made her one of the characters to root for in the manga and anime. Her naivety and lonely lifestyle rendered her unable to smile for a long time, eventually softening up and smiling at Class 1-A’s band performance. As time goes by the quiet Eri becomes very positive and optimistic, because at the heart of it all, beneath all the heartbreak, was a lovable and quirky little girl.

Jigglypuff (Pokémon)

The case can be made that Pokémon characters alone should make up this list, but that wouldn’t be very fair. One standout Pokémon when it comes to pure cuteness, however, is the round and pink Jigglypuff. One of the original characters in the vast franchise, this genderless fairy is a sight for sore eyes, and what takes the cake is their adorable power: singing a sweet lullaby that sends even the mightiest foes into a deep sleep. How’s that for cute? With an enchanting set of round blue eyes, and a microphone always at the ready, all Jigglypuff wants to do is become a famous musician, but since everyone drifts off into slumber when they sing, that’s always proved quite difficult.

Hideyoshi (Baka and Test)

In a school full of bizarre and wacky students, Hideyoshi stands out for his calm demeanor and love for drama, but this twin can’t seem to catch a break due to his unbelievably good looks. Often mistaken for a girl, and even told he is much cuter than his hot-headed sister Yuuko, Hideyoshi suffers from the unwanted attention from his peers due to his adorable feminine features, and can be seen donning beautiful dresses as a star member of his school’s Drama club.

Anya Forger (Spy X Family)

Her blush pink hair, green eyes, and charming personality secured Spy X Family’s Anya Forger a spot on this list. The anime may have just kicked off earlier this year, but Anya has already made a huge impression, often stealing the show and continuously endearing herself to fans with each episode. Her ability to read minds and act according to your thoughts should come off as creepy and unsettling on paper, but all Anya really wants is to be adopted by a loving family, even pretending to be a lot less smarter than she is to try securing an adoption. Aware of her adoptive father and mother’s jobs as a spy and assassin due to her telepathy, Anya’s meme-worthy reactions and excitement at being a part of something thrilling make her such a joy to watch.

Kotaro Kashima (School Babysitters)

If you’re looking for a hardworking toddler, then Kotaro is the answer. Kotaro is a quiet boy with a constant sleepy look on his face. If that weren’t enough to adore him already, his cuteness often skyrockets as he gets extremely sparkly-eyed when excited, and blushes whenever angry or curious. His well-behaved personality and total adoration for his older brother Ryuuichi take his cuteness over the top.

Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

Maybe it’s the bamboo scroll that she holds in her mouth, or her huge eyes, but one thing is for sure: Demon Slayer’s Nezuko is the object of adoration for swaths of anime fans. Turned into a demon by a curse cast by the Demon King, Nezuko with her brother Tanjiro go on a journey to find a way to return her back to her normal state. Even though it is in a demon’s nature to eat humans, she is able to hold back those instincts out of sheer love and willpower. Her love for her brother Tanjiro, and her eagerness to retain her humanity shines through, and garners the love of viewers.

Bojji (Ranking of Kings)

If after watching Ranking of Kings, Bojji does not hold a special place in your heart, then you just might have a heart of stone. While Bojji is the child of giants, he was born incredibly small. He does not speak, hear, or have a single speck of physical strength, yet even with these disadvantages, Bojji tries all he can to become someone worthy to be crowned king of his kingdom. He goes on a journey with his shadow friend Kage to become stronger. One thing is for certain: every viewer is rooting for the little crown prince Bojji, and his story is powerful enough to make even giants cry.

Rem (Re: Zero)

Even playing an antagonist in the second arc of the series didn’t stop fans from rallying around the adorable Rem. She can at times demur and at others show unabashed appreciation and love. The twin sister of the red-haired Ram, Rem and her sister both work as maids in service of a rich family, but Rem’s shy and polite personality definitely renders her the cuter of the two.

Kotaro (Kotaro Lives Alone)

When you think of a four-year-old, you don’t think of one capable enough to live on his own. Kotaro however, is not your ordinary four-year-old because not only is he smarter than those in his age group, he is also far more independent. Even though he displays the characteristics of an adult, he is a child at heart, displaying childlike emotions and characteristics.

Pikachu (Pokémon)

Pokémon’s poster-boy and all round fan favorite, Pikachu is not only one of the cutest Pokémon out there, but the OG character is one of the most famous anime personalities of all time, and is considered an icon in Japan. While repeating “Pika!” over and over again might sound like a dealbreaker, Pikachu always makes it work, and his loyalty and dedication to Ash is one for the books. Everyone can’t help but fall in love with this electrifying bright yellow yellow Pokémon.