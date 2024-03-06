All ‘Demon Slayer’ female characters, listed

The main trio in Demon Slayer is made up of three guys. Usually, it’s two male characters and one female character, but not here. You’ll have to deal with the unfortunate knowledge that the show is spearheaded by not one, not two, but three males. I mean, it’s still good — don’t get me wrong. But if we’re being honest, the female characters are the real protagonists in our hearts.

Technically, we can almost count Nezuko as a main character if it weren’t for the first season, where she was practically only stuck in a box. However, in the second season, not only did we get more Nezuko, but we also got a bunch of new female characters — including the badass Hashira. Season 3 introduced us to even more plotlines involving all the girls and women, and thankfully, we’ll never say no to having more Mitsuri Kanroji.

That said, female characters are also the ones most often hated among Shonen fans, but we’re here to prove to you that even when men lead a series, the women are the stars of the show — and here are all the female characters in Demon Slayer.

How many female characters are in Demon Slayer?

Image via Crunchyroll

At this point in the anime, and in the transitional period between season 3 and season 4, there are a total of 53 female characters in Demon Slayer. Naturally, many of these might have even escaped your notice, as they were quite secondary characters, but nonetheless, we’ll just name them for a good refresher before season 4 — and the movie — hit our screens. So, for your own enjoyment, here are all the women of Demon Slayer listed in alphabetical order:

Akeno Tsugikuni

Amane Ubuyashiki

Aoi Kanzaki

Daki

Fuku

Agatsuma Toko

Hanako Kamado

Hinaki Ubuyashiki

Hinatsuru

Hisa

Kanae Kocho

Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanata Ubuyashiki

Kie Kamado

Kiyo Terauchi

Koinatsu

Kotoha Hashibira

Koyuki

Kuina Ubuyashiki

Makio

Makomo

Mitsuri Kanroji

Mukago

Naho Takada

Nakime

Nezuko Kamado

Nichika Ubuyashiki

Omitsu

Ozaki

Rei

Ruka Rengoku

Satoko

Sayo

Serpent Demon

Shinobu Kocho

Shizu Shinazugawa

Spider Demon (Daughter)

Spider Demon (Mother)

Suma

Sumi Nakahara

Sumi Shinazugawa

Sumire Kamado

Susamaru

Suyako Kamado

Tamayo

Teiko Shinazugawa

Teruko

Tokie

Toko Agatsuma

Tomi

Tsutako Tomioka

Ubume

Uta

Yae

With that said, as the story goes on — and as much as we love our main trio — we can’t help but want more of the female characters in Demon Slayer. A little bit of feminine energy goes a long way after all, plus… their designs are the absolute best.