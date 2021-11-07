Strongest Demon Slayer Characters

If you’ve been watching Kimetsu No Yaiba, or Demon Slayer as it is popularly known, then you’ve seen the level of power that the characters have exhibited as they face off against each other during their incredible displays of action. Over the course of the first season, fans were introduced to various kinds of powerful demons that were in the employ of the series main villain, Muzan Kibutsuji and also saw the equally powerful Demon Slayer Corps tasked with exterminating them. We’ve seen some impressive battles from the first season, but now with the second season close to the horizon, the question needs to be asked: who has been the strongest Demon Slayer character so far?

Based on the popular manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba follows the story of a young boy named Kamado Tanjiro who decides to slay demons after they kill his family and transform his sister Nezuko into a demon. On a journey to find a method to return Nezuko to her human form, Tanjiro makes new friends and meets the Demon Slayer Corps. Now a Demon Slayer himself, Tanjiro fights alongside his new comrades to protect humanity and eradicate the demons once and for all.

Nowadays, more fans are infatuated with the demon side of the series than the Demon Slayers themselves. However, a big part of that could be attributed to the fact that outside Tanjiro and his small band of friends, we’ve only been introduced to a few of the Demon Slayers.

Hashiras

Naturally, just like the Upper-Rank demons of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Twelve Kizuki, The Demon Slayers also have a unit of characters considered to be the strongest in the Corps; known as the Hashiras or Pillars of the Demon Slayer army. But outside of the few Hashiras that have a part to play in Tanjiro’s story, we don’t know much about the rest. So let’s get a little more familiar…

Shinobu Kocho

Quiet, soft-spoken, and always smiling, Shinobu Kocho is one of the most dangerous Hashiras of the Demon Slayer Corps. As a user of the Insect Breathing Style (a branch of the Flower Breathing and Water Breathing Style), Shinobu usually wields a thin sword that she infuses with wisteria poison to slowly incapacitate or quickly take down an enemy.

Considered the physically weakest of her class, what Shinobu lacks in strength, she makes up for with cunning tactics and swift movement to disorient and confuse her enemies before going in for the kill. With years of combat experience and extensive knowledge of poisons, Shinobu is a deadly foe that prompts her opponents to keep their guards up at all times.

Misturi Kanroji

Though she looks like your typical isekai love interest, and is known as the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji is actually one of the strongest Demon Slayers in the Corps. Despite her shy, gentle, and often bubbly nature, Mitsuri’s body actually has eight times the muscle density of a normal human.

With her Love Breathing technique, Mitsuri also wields a thin sword like Shinobu. However, this sword is so soft that Mitsuri can’t use it to slice opponents in the traditional way; so, instead she uses it as a whip to cut and grab her enemies. Combined with her immense strength, Mitsuri’s way of fighting makes her one of the fastest and strongest of all of the Pillars.

Tengen Uzui

Originally from a family of Shinobi, Tengen Uzui uses the Sound Breathing technique (which branches from Lightning Breathing) to track enemies through echolocation and deconstruct the rhythm of their attacks to read their fight patterns like sheets of music.

Tengen is a master swordsman whose heightened hearing and blinding speed help him to outmaneuver even the fastest demons. Equipped with a set of huge nichirin cleavers that work in conjunction with the explosive beads that he carries in his arsenal, Tengen is a well-rounded combatant that can make even the strongest demons run in fear.

Kyojuro Rengoku

If you’ve seen the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, then you know that this Hashira is not the one to play with. Despite his youthful and constantly cheerful demeanor, Kyojuro is one of the most powerful Hashiras in the Demon Slayer Corps. His Flame Breathing technique bathes demons in a sea of flames while speed and superhuman strength allows him to keep up with some of the strongest demons in the Twelve Kizuki.

Rengoku also has incredible endurance and stamina; allowing him to fight at top form for long periods of time even if he’s injured. Even being riddled with bullet holes won’t stop Rengoku from defeating his enemy.

Muichiro Tokito

The air-headed and often indifferent Hashira may not seem like a deadly killer at first glance, but Muchiro Tokito is actually considered one of the strongest and most efficient swordsmen at the young age of 14. His mastery over the Mist Breathing style (a branch of Wind Breathing style) has allowed him to create an entirely new form of the breath style and his superhuman Hashira abilities are on par with even the strongest demons in the Twelve Kizuki; he’s even defeated one single-handedly

Tokito also has great control over his movement speed when using his Obscuring Clouds technique, which gives him the ability to switch between extremely slow movements and blinding bursts faster than the eye can see.

A child prodigy with cold calculated rage and master level combat experience, Tokito is the one kid that demons know not to underestimate.

Sanmei Shinazugawa

As the Pillar of Wind, Sanemi Shinazugawa is an extremely powerful swordsman whose physical abilities to manipulate his muscles into closing up fatal or mortal wounds makes him a huge threat to demons. Hot-headed and covered and scars from his many years of slaying demons, Sanemi it’s also one of the most experienced in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Combined with his Hashira level speed and strength, Sanemi’s mastery of the Wind Breathing Style even puts him on par with Kokushibo, an upper-level demon with hundreds of years of skill and experience behind him.

Giyu Tomioka

The first Demon Slayer that Tanjiro ever met, Giyu Tomioka is the second user of the Breath of Water style to be seen in the anime. Seen as an exceptional swordsman, Tomioka is a certified master of the Water Breathing style and has created an entirely new technique from within its various forms; which is so impressive that it even precedes the strength of former Water Hashira from the past.

With years of experience and a powerful skill set, Tomioka is a stellar combatant who has defeated a Lower-Rank Kizuki with ease; earning him respect even among the Upper-Rank Kizuki. Said to be the most skilled Water Hashira in 50 years, Giyu Tomioka is one of the most dangerous Demon Slayer characters in the series.

Gyomei Himejama

Despite his intimidating size, Gyomei Himejama is a gentle and surprisingly soft-spoken man who has actually been blind since birth. However, Himejama has developed enhanced hearing that allows him to even “hear” a demon’s flesh as it regenerates from mortal wounds.

A master of the Stone Breathing Style, Gyomei wields an axe with a spike flail attached to the hilt through a long chain. Using the sound of the chain to direct his axe and flail during combat, Gyomei’s fighting style can make him an unpredictable opponent when facing his opponents. With his natural physical abilities trained to their absolute peak performance, Gyomei is one of the toughest warriors to be seen in the last 300 years.

Non-Hashira Slayers

Aside from the Hashira, there are also Demon Slayers that are powerful enough to hang with the strongest Slayers in the business.

Tanjiro Kamado

Of course, we can’t forget about the series’ main character. Throughout season one, Tanjiro Kamado’s drive to take care of his demon sister while still protecting the humans from the evil of Kibutsuji’s demonic forces pushes him to take his skills beyond their limits. As one who straddles the line between hate and empathy, Tanjiro is the only Demon Slayer capable enough to understand them.

He’s also the only Demon Slayer to use two separate Breathing Techniques; the Water Breathing Style and Dance of The Fire God. Quick, determined, and highly-skilled for his age, Tanjiro has been a strong addition to the Corps when it came to defeating many of the Upper-Rank Kizuki.

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Most of the time, you can usually catch Zenitsu crying and running away in fear of his opponents. Mainly because the poor guy truly believes that he’s not powerful enough to even have the job of a Demon Slayer. But the truth is, Zenitsu is one of the strongest characters to accompany his friend Tanjiro and he doesn’t even know it.

When the stress gets to be too much, Zenitsu faints and while he’s unconscious, his body fights on instinct alone. In this state, Zenitsu is a master of the Thunder Breathing Style who can fight at Hashira level. A skilled swordsman who has unknowingly mastered his body and its five senses to the point where he fights while asleep, Zenitsu is a deadly fighter that has even taken down an Upper-Rank Kizuki by himself.

Inosuke Hashibira

This short-tempered man in the boar mask may seem unrefined but underneath his wild personality, Inosuke Hashibira is a very skilled and intelligent swordsman. Thanks to his upbringing in the mountains by wild boars, Hashibira learned Total Concentration Breathing and has developed his own Breathing Style known as Beast Breathing without any formal training.

Extremely flexible and possessing superhuman physical strength, Inosuke moves like a demon himself as he wields dual jagged-edged katanas at a level strong enough to keep up with an Upper-Rank Demon.

Kanao Tsuyuri

Another promising young talent in line to become a future Pillar, Kanao Tsuyuri was trained personally by Shinobu Kocho and her sister, Kanae Kocho. After studying Kanae Kocho’s Flower Breathing style, Kanao has nearly mastered all of its various forms.

With enhanced sight and lightning fast speed, Kanao can even outpace Zenitsu in movements and attacks. Extremely quiet and emotionally distant, Kanao is a scary warrior that demons are usually never prepared for; which ends up costing them their lives.

There is one other Demon Slayer that is considered the strongest of all time, but he’s no longer living in the present time. But a long time ago…

Yoriichi Tsugikuni

This was a man that Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji even feared; to the point that just the sight of Tsugikuni’s accessories made the demon uneasy. Said to be the strongest Demon Slayer in history, Yoriichi Tsugikuni was the first to have a Demon Slayer mark and the only one to be naturally born with it. Whereas most Demon Slayers have to train to activate this mark, Tsugikuni had been able to do it effortlessly since birth; making him more proficient with the mark’s abilities thanks to a lifetime of experience.

Yoriichi is also the one who created the first breathing style–Sun Breathing–that all the other Breathing styles are modeled after. A prodigy even at a young age, Yoriichi defeated multiple high-level demons and almost killed Muzan the first time they fought each other. Highly intelligent and extremely fast, Yoriichi Tsugikuni is still seen as the strongest Demon Slayer to ever exist.