What is the ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 release date on Netflix?

Season 3 of Demon Slayer might not have been as stellar as the first two seasons, but it was still worth the watch. In the same vein, season 4 hopes to elevate the anime to newer heights. As Netflix has increasingly become the go-to streamer for some fans, many are wondering: when will Demon Slayer season 4 be released on Netflix?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4’s release date

In the past, there was typically a two-year interval between each season. However, fans were pleasantly surprised with a Demon Slayer movie release in February, and now anticipation is building for the upcoming season four, slated for a spring 2024 debut. While we don’t know the actual release date yet, an announcement from distributor Aniplex, along with a brief teaser trailer, confirms that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 is around the corner.

Season 4 on Netflix

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is coming to @netflix on September 28! ✨#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/ZhYH0DEGfs — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) August 30, 2023

Netflix has become a major player in the world of anime streaming, offering a vast library of titles to its subscribers. The platform has been known for its commitment to bringing popular anime series to a global audience, and even creating some of its own. Demon Slayer is no exception. Netflix has however taken an interesting approach to categorizing the seasons of the Demon Slayer series. Unlike other platforms such as Crunchyroll, which organized the content differently, Netflix has opted to treat Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc TV Anime as an independent season.

While other platforms only have three seasons available and are waiting on a fourth, Netflix has the following lineup available:

Season 1: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Season 2: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Season 3: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Season 4: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

As the release date for the next arc of Demon Slayer is not yet known, fans should stay tuned to Netflix and official sites for announcements and news concerning the anime’s release. While speculations may circulate, the most reliable information will come from the official sources associated with the anime’s production, as well as Netflix.