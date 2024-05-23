Chicago PD may have introduced us to a lot of cops over the years, but there’s no one quite like Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Voight runs the Intelligent Unit of the Chicago Police Department with his trademark harsh demeanor. But like a lot of procedural characters, he’s got a soft interior that comes out around the right people. Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen him and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) bond so much that they become like father and daughter.

That’s why it was so upsetting to learn that Voight might die in the Chicago PD season 11 finale. Is this the end of Voight’s journey?

Is Voight leaving Chicago PD after the season 11 finale?

Screenshot via NBC

While we know that Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago PD after season 11, it seemed possible that the show was setting up Hank Voight’s exit as well. But there is no indication that Jason Beghe won’t appear on Chicago PD in season 12.

When talking about Spiridakos filming her final episode as Hailey Upton, Beghe told Us Weekly, “sometimes there are certain things that the organism can’t survive” and added, “I think we’ll survive this.” He continued, “that change will always be there as we go forward and continue to evolve as a unit.” From his comments, it seems clear that Beghe will play Voight in season 12 of Chicago PD as he’s thinking about what the cast will look like now that a key member is gone.

Jason Beghe has played Hank Voight since season 1 of Chicago PD. After appearing in the season 1 episode of Chicago Fire called “Professional Courtesy,” Voight became a major character on the spinoff. It’s best to watch the One Chicago franchise in a certain order so you can keep track of the many characters and backstories, and Voight has had some particularly sad experiences. Voight’s wife Camille (Angie Janu) and son Justin (Josh Segarra) passed away, which are traumas that he still carries around today.

Voight faced death in the Chicago PD season 11 finale when the serial killer he had been searching for captured him. Watching Voight figure out how to stay alive, and seeing how hard his team tried to look for him, proves that he’s still a strong character. Hopefully his days on the procedural are far from over.

