Who is leaving ‘Chicago PD’ in 2024?

If we were in charge, none of our favorite Chicago PD characters would go anywhere. As we approach the end of each season of the NBC procedural, we hope that Chicago PD stays on the air because we’ve grown attached to watching the characters learn sometimes painful lessons while working an incredibly difficult and complicated job.

Recommended Videos

Now that Chicago PD is wrapping up season 11, we want to know which actors are leaving. We need to be emotionally prepared.

Which Chicago PD cast members are leaving in 2024?

Screenshot via NBC

Tracy Spiridakos, who perfectly portrays Detective Hailey Upton, will leave Chicago PD in 2024. In October 2023, Variety reported that the actor would exit the franchise after season 11. Since she had played Hailey since season 4, it sounds like Spiridakos felt the time was right to do something else. Showrunner Gwen Sigan said in an interview with Hello! Magazine that the actor was “ready.”

The Chicago PD season 11 finale, which airs on May 22nd, 2024, appears to be Hailey’s last episode. In an interview with TVLine, Sigan said that Spiridakos would star in every season 11 episode and promised a “satisfying ending for her character” and “closure.” Since the writers knew that the actor would be leaving, it sounds like that gave them time to craft the perfect exit for this fan-favorite character.

Since Hailey’s ex-husband Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) left Chicago PD, it feels like a good time for Hailey to do something new. She has been finding out who she is outside of this long-term relationship, and our fingers are crossed that she will have a great end to her arc. We’ll have to wait and see if Spiridakos will visit her old co-workers in an episode or two in the future.

While some thought that Sergeant Hank Voight would leave Chicago PD in 2024 as well, that isn’t the case. In March 2024, actor Jason Beghe expressed his desire to continue playing his tough character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said “I’m not done” and “I love my job.” No matter how people feel about Voight, we’re just glad we don’t have to say goodbye to too many Chicago PD characters.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more