‘Fire Country’: Morena Baccarin’s spinoff, explained

The Deadpool actress is joining the dramatic Fire Country universe.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: May 24, 2024 06:21 pm

Fire Country has a lot to love: relatable characters struggling in their lives, a beautiful setting, great music choices, and enough action to keep us waiting for each new episode. That’s why it’s good news that there will be a Fire Country spinoff starring Morena Baccarin.

The actress first appeared in a memorable episode of Fire Country, and now she’s going to be the focus of her own juicy story.

What is Morena Baccarin’s Fire Country spinoff?

In May 2024, Deadline reported that CBS gave Morena Baccarin’s Fire Country spinoff, called Sheriff Country, a series order.

Baccarin will play Sharon Leone’s (Diane Farr) stepsister Mickey Fox, a tough sheriff in Edgewater. Like many characters on Fire Country, she’s all about her career but has some emotional baggage from her past.

Screenshot via CBS

Sheriff Country will air as part of the 2025/2026 CBS broadcast schedule. While it’s too bad that we have to wait that long, at least we can watch Fire Country season 3 in the meantime (and that will give us plenty of fiery storylines to obsess over).

Morena Baccarin’s character Mickey appeared in episode 6 of Fire Country season 2 called “Alert the Sheriff.” Although Sharon and Mickey haven’t gotten along in a long time, they’re trying to repair their relationship. Since we love the wild world of Fire Country, it’s a smart idea to add another strong character to the same world. It’s also a great role for Baccarin, who is known for starring on TV dramas Gotham and Homeland. She also reprised her role of Vanessa Carlysle in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Are there more Fire Country spinoffs happening?

Max Thieriot as Bode in Fire Country
Screenshot via CBS

While Sheriff Country is the only Fire Country spinoff that is currently in the works, star and co-creator Max Thieriot would love to create a few more shows that are part of the same universe.

Thieriot told Us Weekly, “When I started, I was always putting the cart before the horse. In my head, I had probably at least three other versions outside of Fire Country.”

While it might be a while before we get more spinoffs (if we get any more at all), we’re definitely all in.

