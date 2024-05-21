Will there be ‘Fire Country’ season 3?

There are definitely some jobs that might be boring to watch on TV. (It’s not that exciting to watch a writer pining over the right words and reheating their coffee for the tenth time in an hour.) But thanks to the long list of procedurals out there, we can watch strong characters do all kinds of jobs. Maybe you want to watch fictional lawyers or doctors deal with overly dramatic personal lives and countless professional problems. Or you love the many shows about FBI agents. No matter what, you can definitely find your perfect match. And if you want to watch firefighters, Fire Country is your best bet.

The CBS drama of the most popular TV series about firefighters and for good reason. Over the past two seasons since its October 2022 premiere, we’ve watched Bode (Max Thieriot) battle some pesky inner demons while getting through his time at Three Rock. After the surprising Fire Country season 2 finale, we’re eager to find out if there will be a third season.

Was Fire Country renewed for season 3?

Image via CBS

Deadline reported in March 2024 that Fire Country got a season 3 renewal from CBS. Considering the life shift Bode wanted to make at the end of season 2, it would have been terrible if the show ended and we never got to see what happened next. While sometimes it’s inevitable that a series is canceled without a resolution if the ratings are particularly grim, we seriously hate to see that happen.

Thankfully, we can tune in next season and continue to cheer on Bode as he attempts to be a firefighter who is part of Cal Fire (the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection).

While it’s just plain fun to watch Bode and the other characters put out fires and there are plenty of thrilling action scenes in each episode, it’s Max Thieriot’s passion for the show that makes it worth watching. The actor not only plays Bode with the perfect amount of broodiness and vulnerability but he also co-created the show and directed the season 2 episode

When Fire Country premiered in 2022, Thieriot told Popculture.com that the show is unique because it’s “showing the full scope of what firefighters do on the job. And then the big thing is this is really a serialized character drama.”

What was Fire Country season 2 about and what can fans expect from Fire Country season 3?

Screenshot via CBS

Season 2 of Fire Country focused on Bode’s life after, at the end of season 1, he said he was a drug dealer so Freddy Mills (Tré Davis) could be freed from prison. Unfortunately, that meant that Bode ended up in prison, which delayed his desire to change his life and fight fire outside Three Rock.

Since season 2 saw Bode’s family dealing with his father Vince’s (Billy Burke) scary heart condition and subsequent recovery, it seems likely that his health journey will continue into season 3.

Since Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego Moreno (Rafael de la Fuente) tied the knot in the season 2 finale, this will definitely affect Bode. Sure, he might have stood back and let them get married… but we know his true feelings can’t be ignored. Arcila explained to Us Weekly that while she doesn’t know what will happen between the characters in season 3, she thinks there is still a future for Bode and Gabriela. She said, “if you’re a person of integrity and a good-hearted person, the universe somehow finds a way to place you where you’re meant to be — even if you’re not following in those tracks.”

Thieriot told Parade that when working out Bode’s arc for season 3, he will think about how Bode can be involved with Three Rock even though he has been freed. The actor and co-creator said, “Those are a huge part of the show, and really something that makes it unique, so I’m looking forward to figuring out how to do that.” It would definitely feel jarring and strange if this important setting was suddenly ignored.

When will Fire Country season 3 premiere?

Screenshot via CBS

Although there isn’t an official release date for Fire Country season 3, we can guess it might air on Friday nights, which was the place that the show had on CBS’s spring 2024 schedule.

Even the best and most well-crafted TV shows can’t be renewed if they have low ratings. But Fire Country has been doing well for a long time. According to TVLine, the second season’s ratings were typically around 5.9 million viewers. 5.51 million people watched the Fire Country season 2 finale.

Now we just have one question: will Bode and Gabriela finally confess their love for each other in Fire Country season 3?

