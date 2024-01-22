Who is Maria Georgas from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

The cast for season 28 of The Bachelor — which consists of 32 contestants, the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — is nothing short of spectacular, but one woman instantaneously caught our eye with her awe-striking appearance: Maria Georgas.

Stepping out of the limo and into the Bachelor Mansion to fight for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei, to learn more about the 29-year-old, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Maria Georgas ahead of the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 tonight (January 22)…

Stemming from Kleinburg, Ontario, Maria Georgas will be stepping away from her job as an executive assistant to look for love with the handsome Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor. With a face card that never declines, we would not be surprised if she is the perfect match (no pun intended) for the tennis professional!

Aside from being drop dead gorgeous, this Canadian cutie is described by ABC as a “bold, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go for what her heart wants.” As far as her hobbies and interests go, Maria enjoys having a photoshoot with her disposable camera, enjoying a big bowl of spaghetti, watching horror movies, practicing Taekwondo, and more in her free time.

When it comes to what she is looking for in a relationship, the 29-year-old is fed up with short-term flings and ready for the real deal. In fact, heading into The Bachelor, Maria participated in a psychic reading that left her thinking that Joey could be “the one.” How wild is that?

Nonetheless, with Reality Steve reporting that Maria Georgas finds herself in a feud with Sydney Gordon on The Bachelor — ultimately resulting in an oh-so awkward two-on-one date — will she somehow manage to steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei despite the drama? Only time will tell…

Tune into ABC tonight (January 22) to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be jam-packed with surprises!