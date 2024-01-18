‘The Bachelor’ 2024 cast: All of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 contestants, confirmed

Only one woman will be the lucky lady in the end...

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and the most individuals in the history of The Bachelor franchise will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.

Ahead of the premiere on January 22, Joey admitted to ABC that he is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”

From a set of sisters to a women whom he has already met, a whopping 32 women will exit the limo and enter the iconic Bachelor Mansion on night one, and at least one of them is sure to meet this criteria.

Who are these suitresses exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York

Chrissa Perez, a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey

Evalin Clark, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California

Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California

Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida

Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lauren Hollinger, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena Haddad, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida

Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee

Samantha Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida

Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee

Starr Skyler, a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida

Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California

Taylor Wiens, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois

Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia

To watch these women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!