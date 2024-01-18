‘The Bachelor’ 2024 cast: All of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 contestants, confirmed

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and the most individuals in the history of The Bachelor franchise will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.
Ahead of the premiere on January 22, Joey admitted to ABC that he is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”
From a set of sisters to a women whom he has already met, a whopping 32 women will exit the limo and enter the iconic Bachelor Mansion on night one, and at least one of them is sure to meet this criteria.
Who are these suitresses exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…
Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri
Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York
Chrissa Perez, a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota
Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia
Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey
Evalin Clark, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida
Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California
Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico
Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana
Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California
Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida
Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lauren Hollinger, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia
Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina
Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Marlena Haddad, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida
Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario
Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee
Samantha Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida
Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee
Starr Skyler, a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida
Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island
Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California
Taylor Wiens, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois
Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia
To watch these women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!