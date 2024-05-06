‘911’ season 7 episode 7 release date and time confirmed

Judging by the promo for 911 season 7, episode 7 it’s clear that Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is going to have a difficult day. We see her answering a terrifying 911 call from a woman riding in a car with who seems to be an abusive partner… and a baby in the backseat.

From the sneak peek, the episode promises to be as gripping and tense as the rest of the season.

When does it drop?

Episode 7 of season 7 of ABC’s hit first responder drama 911 has a release date and time. “Ghost of a Second Chance” will premiere on Thursday May 9th, 2024 at 8pm ET.

The promo doesn’t offer any details about the characters that the team is trying to save, but before the call gets disconnected, the car goes up in flames, and Maddie starts crying as she can tell that something is truly wrong. As a mom herself, she knows that this is every parent’s worst nightmare.



Although we miss Connie Britton’s Abby Clark, Maddie has proven she also has the perfect combination of compassion and professionalism necessary to do this important yet intense job.

As Jennifer Love Hewitt explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maddie experienced postpartum depression, which led to her absence for a portion of season 5. Although Hewitt’s real-life maternity leave was also a factor in this storyline, it still felt right and showed 911‘s ability to balance its cases with character growth and real issues.

While fans were critical of 911’s season 6 finale, the current season has been well-received thanks to some big swings (like the cruise ship disaster that opened the season) and the smaller moments when the main characters bond. Chances are that 911 season 7 will wrap up with another epic cliffhanger. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to this week’s episode.



