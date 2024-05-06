Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie looking sad on 911
Screenshot via ABC
Category:
TV

‘911’ season 7 episode 7 release date and time confirmed

The next episode of 911 looks truly intense.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: May 6, 2024 04:02 am

Judging by the promo for 911 season 7, episode 7 it’s clear that Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is going to have a difficult day. We see her answering a terrifying 911 call from a woman riding in a car with who seems to be an abusive partner… and a baby in the backseat.

Recommended Videos

From the sneak peek, the episode promises to be as gripping and tense as the rest of the season.

When does it drop?

Screenshot via ABC

Episode 7 of season 7 of ABC’s hit first responder drama 911 has a release date and time. “Ghost of a Second Chance” will premiere on Thursday May 9th, 2024 at 8pm ET.

The promo doesn’t offer any details about the characters that the team is trying to save, but before the call gets disconnected, the car goes up in flames, and Maddie starts crying as she can tell that something is truly wrong. As a mom herself, she knows that this is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Although we miss Connie Britton’s Abby Clark, Maddie has proven she also has the perfect combination of compassion and professionalism necessary to do this important yet intense job.

As Jennifer Love Hewitt explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maddie experienced postpartum depression, which led to her absence for a portion of season 5. Although Hewitt’s real-life maternity leave was also a factor in this storyline, it still felt right and showed 911‘s ability to balance its cases with character growth and real issues.

While fans were critical of 911’s season 6 finale, the current season has been well-received thanks to some big swings (like the cruise ship disaster that opened the season) and the smaller moments when the main characters bond. Chances are that 911 season 7 will wrap up with another epic cliffhanger. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to this week’s episode.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix?
The Amazing Digital Circus
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 5, 2024
Read Article What happened to Chimney on ‘911?’
Chimney looking serious on 911
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Chimney on ‘911?’
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 4, 2024
Read Article Why has trans actress Reece Lyons, who auditioned for ‘Baby Reindeer,’ accused Richard Gadd of ‘gaslighting’ her?
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer and Reece Lyons
Category: TV
TV
Why has trans actress Reece Lyons, who auditioned for ‘Baby Reindeer,’ accused Richard Gadd of ‘gaslighting’ her?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: The slang ‘Scotch broth,’ explained
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’: The slang ‘Scotch broth,’ explained
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix?
The Amazing Digital Circus
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 5, 2024
Read Article What happened to Chimney on ‘911?’
Chimney looking serious on 911
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Chimney on ‘911?’
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 4, 2024
Read Article Why has trans actress Reece Lyons, who auditioned for ‘Baby Reindeer,’ accused Richard Gadd of ‘gaslighting’ her?
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer and Reece Lyons
Category: TV
TV
Why has trans actress Reece Lyons, who auditioned for ‘Baby Reindeer,’ accused Richard Gadd of ‘gaslighting’ her?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: The slang ‘Scotch broth,’ explained
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’: The slang ‘Scotch broth,’ explained
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 4, 2024
Author
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.