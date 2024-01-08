Who are Allison and Lauren Hollinger from ‘The Bachelor?’ Meet the set of sisters vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart

With a set of sisters, season 28 of 'The Bachelor' is sure to be spicy!

Yep, you read that right. As soon as Allison and Lauren Hollinger step out of the limousine on night one of The Bachelor season 28, leading man Joey Graziadei might be seeing double, quickly learning that a set of sisters will be vying for his heart.

While this may seem wacky, this is not the only time siblings have made an appearance within The Bachelor franchise, with Samentha and Leona Sepulveda competing on season 4 of The Bachelor, Emily and Haley Ferguson competing on season 20 of The Bachelor, Justin and Joey Young competing on season 19 of The Bachelorette, and more.

Heading into The Bachelor season 28, fans of the franchise might be wondering who Allison and Lauren Hollinger are, as well as how they feel about dating the same guy as their sister. Keep scrolling to find out all of the nitty gritty details for yourself…

Who is Allison Hollinger?

Allison Hollinger is the younger of the two sisters at just 26 years old, working as a realtor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (which happens to be just a 45 minute drive from Joey’s hometown of Royersford, Pennsylvania).

Admitting that she has been in a multitude of serious relationships in the past, Allison is looking for her perfect match once and for all, describing her dream man as loyal, positive, mature, and kind. Based on his reputation while pursuing Charity Lawson on season 20 of The Bachelorette, it looks like Joey fits the bill beautifully!

On a much sillier note, ABC revealed three fun facts about Allison in her official biography for the beloved competition series:

Allison has won many costume contests.

Allison enjoys a fruity gin spritz.

Allison loves getting dressed up for fancy dinners.

While she has dated the same guy as Lauren in the past, the sisters did not date him simultaneously, so hopefully there is no trouble in paradise this time around…

Who is Lauren Hollinger?

Two years older than her sister, 28-year-old Lauren Hollinger is described as the total package (with the perfect mixture of brains, beauty, and humor), who loves partying, attending music festivals, and participating in fitness classes when she is not working as a registered nurse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While she did not take a deep dive into her dating history in her official biography for The Bachelor season 28, Lauren is a true romantic and thinks she’s single because her standards are high. Searching for a man who is motivated, funny, and someone she feels safe around (who also happens to have good hygiene) our fingers are crossed that Joey is her perfect match!

Similar to Allison, ABC revealed three fun facts about Lauren as well:

Lauren is an avid voice texter.

Lauren finds cleaning to be therapeutic.

Lauren went through a serious punk phase, spikes and chains included.

To see sisters Allison and Lauren Hollinger fight for Joey Graziadei, catch the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on ABC on Monday, January 22. This season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!