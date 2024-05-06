Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Image via New Line Cinema
Was Bernard Hill in ‘Game of Thrones?’

Has King Théoden ever traveled through Westeros?
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 6, 2024 04:20 am

From Titanic to The Lords of the Rings trilogy, Bernard Hill has appeared in some of the most successful movies ever. He also took minor roles or made guest appearances in multiple TV shows. But was he ever in HBO’s Game of Thrones?

Hill’s most famous part is unquestionably King Théoden, the monarch of Rohan in The Lord of the Rings. Thanks to Hill’s dedication to the role, Théoden stands out in a trilogy filled with memorable characters, and the King’s speeches keep moving fans with each new rewatch. HBO’s Game of Thrones owes a lot to The Lord of the Rings, which helped to make medieval adventure quite popular. Curiously, J.R.R. Tolkien’s books also inspired George Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, which HBO adapted into Game of Thrones. So, Hill getting a part in Game of Thrones would just be things coming full circle.

Since HBO’s epic has a cast of hundreds, it’s easy to overlook some minor characters. So, many people would think they simply missed Hill’s cameo in Game of Thrones. However, contrary to what multiple sources claimed after the actor’s passing on May 5, 2024, Hill was never featured in the series.

Why do people think Bernard Hill was in HBO’s Game of Thrones?

Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Image via New Line Cinema

After Hill’s passing, everyone wanted to pay their respects to the legendary King Théoden actor, including remembering some of his most important roles. In a rush to get things published, it seems that some people have mistakenly listed Hill as playing “Lord Terrence Tymber” in Season 3, Episode 1 of Game of Thrones, “Valar Dohaeris.”

Lord Tymber is described on quite a few websites as an old ally of Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) who helped to defend Storm’s End from the forces of House Tyrell during the Baratheons’ rebellion against the Targaryens. Lord Tymber’s actions would even grant him an imposing monicker, “Terror Terrence.” As some websites describe him, Lord Tymber appears in Game of Thrones as an aged but still fierce leader, which, of course, echoes Hill’s take on King Théoden. There’s just one issue: Lord Tymber doesn’t actually exist.

The confusion derives from the Game of Thrones Fanon wiki, which has a page dedicated to Hill’s character. However, this wiki is a fandom wiki, meaning that the articles are derived from fans’ imagination. Terror Terrence is nothing more than a fan-cast, probably from a The Lord of the Rings fan and wanted Hill to play a monarch of sorts again. Some websites mistook the Fanon Wiki for an official source of information and claimed Hill was in the show. That generated a snowball effect, as news portals often use each other as trustworthy sources.

So, to clear things up, Hill was never in Game of Thrones. Yes, it’s a missed opportunity, as the actor had a knack for medieval fantasy, as proved with King Théoden. Still, Hill’s supposed appearance in HBO’s series is nothing more than wishful thinking.

Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.