Who is Jessica ‘Jess’ Edwards from ‘The Bachelor?’ Meet the Hannah Brown doppelgänger vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart

Some may say she looks like Susie Evans as well...

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, the cast for The Bachelor season 28 was announced on December 10, revealing that a whopping 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei. Scrolling through the cast list and seeing dozens of women who are drop dead gorgeous, one contestant instantly caught our eye: Jessica “Jess” Edwards.

After reading more and more about her, we think that Jess and Joey could be a perfect match! Fans of The Bachelor franchise might find themselves asking why, but just keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Jess Edwards…

Growing up in Erwin, Tennessee, Jess Edwards attended East Tennessee State University from 2017 to 2020, studying communications, advertising, public relations, and digital marketing, as well as serving as a member of Alpha Delta Pi, the Digital Media Club, the Collegiate Merchandising Association, and more. Nowadays, the 24-year-old lives in San Diego, California, working as an executive assistant at AC Disaster Consulting, helping others who have been impacted by natural disasters — how generous!

Aside from working, Jess has dozens of hobbies, such as singing Taylor Swift songs at the top of her lungs, spending time with her Yorkipoo named Charli, perfecting her “country glamour” style, trying new restaurants, and more. Jess also enjoys soaking up the sunset, an experience that Joey has admitted to ABC that he wants to share with his life partner — how perfect is that?

As far as a relationship goes, Jess is searching for her fairytale love story, admitting to ABC that she wants to find someone that she can trust her heart with, as well as someone who will respect her and cherish their relationship. Fingers crossed that Joey is the one…

With all of the qualities that make her unique aside, Jess Edwards’ appearance has drawn quite a few similarities to some The Bachelor suitresses who have graced our television screens in the past, specifically Hannah Brown and Susie Evans.

As soon as the cast for The Bachelor season 28 was announced on December 10, fans of the franchise could not help but compare Jess Edwards to one Bachelor Nation beauty that we know and love: Hannah Brown. This is not the first time a future The Bachelor contestant has been compared to the Alabama native, with Susie Evans receiving some comparisons to Hannah Brown as soon as the cast for The Bachelor season 26 was announced as well.

Naturally, fans of The Bachelor franchise took to social media to share these comparisons to both Hannah Brown and Susie Evans, as well as Madi Prewett from The Bachelor season 24.

“Hannah Brown was such an icon that they’re trying to recreate it, but it’s just not the same.” “We’ve seen more than enough of Hannah Brown for a lifetime lmao” “Jess looks like a mix of Hannah Brown and Madi Prewett (Troutt now)”

Nonetheless, to watch Jess Edwards fight for the heart of Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of The Bachelor season 28, or stream it the following day via Hulu. This season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!