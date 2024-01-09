Who is Daisy Kent from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Season 28 of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and it is safe to say that Daisy Kent has already stolen our heart.

On December 10, the cast for The Bachelor season 28 was finally announced, revealing that a whopping 32 contestants — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.

According to ABC, Graziadei is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” given the fact that some of his hobbies include hiking, surfing, and watching the sunset. Based on Joey Graziadei’s criteria, it looks like Daisy Kent might just be his perfect match!

Keep scrolling to see what the blonde beauty is all about ahead of the premiere of The Bachelor season 28…

Who is Daisy Kent?

Daisy Kent was born and raised on a Christmas tree farm in Becker, Minnesota, however, she moved to San Diego, California in 2017 to attend San Diego State University, where she majored in communications and digital/social media, as well as served as a member of the executive council within her sorority, Alpha Phi. Nowadays, she works as an account executive at Jungo, a company based in San Diego, California that “provides financial industry experts with CRM & Marketing solutions from one central login,” according to LinkedIn.

Outside of her career, based on Kent’s Instagram profile (where she has amassed nearly 17k followers), it appears that she enjoys attending concerts and music festivals, grabbing drinks with her friends, spending time with her family, and more. In addition to this, Kent also hard at hearing, documenting her decision to get a cochlear implant just last year via social media.

Because of this, the 25-year-old has become an activist for hearing loss by writing a children’s book titled Daisy Doo All The Sounds She Knew, as well as starting her own nonprofit organization called Hear Your Heart. According to LinkedIn, “Hear Your Heart is a nonprofit organization created to help support children who have autoimmune disorders or hearing loss. We help give children medical assistance, funds for future education, and bringing awareness to mental health for children and families. Hear Your Heart believes every child should live their life to their fullest. We are striving to encompass what it truly means to Hear Your Heart, challenging all to listen inward and explore all options.” How incredible is that?

Nonetheless, as far as a relationship goes, given that Kent comes from a big, loving family, she is looking for a love like her parents have (which has been over 30 years in the making). Her perfect match is a man that will truly put her first, as well as a man who is loyal, adventurous, family oriented. Hopefully Graziadei is her guy!

To watch Daisy Kent fight for the heart of Joey Graziadei, catch the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on ABC on Monday, January 22. This season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!