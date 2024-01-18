What does Joey Graziadei from ‘The Bachelor’ do for work?

On December 10, ABC announced the cast for season 28 of The Bachelor, revealing that a whopping 32 women — the largest number of contestants in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei. Now, these suitresses will step out of the limo in just a few days, and fans of The Bachelor franchise seriously cannot contain their excitement.

Because of so much chatter surrounding The Bachelor season 28, fans of The Bachelor franchise were left with dozens and dozens of questions regarding the lead: How tall is Joey Graziadei? Where is Joey Graziadei from? What does Joey Graziadei do for work?

With strong themes of tennis weaving its way into the promotional content for season 28 of The Bachelor — and a one-on-one date with Charity Lawson during season 20 of The Bachelorette where he taught her how to play — it is clear that Joey currently works as a tennis professional, however, his career was not always consumed by the court.

It is assumed that Joey Graziadei is taking a breaking from teaching tennis to focus on The Bachelor and all that it entails, however, according to his LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador at Kukuiula Development Co LLC in Koloa, Hawaii, and he has been since July of 2022. In this role, Joey is responsible for “building relationships with members, as well as guests, that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the club and throughout the island of Kauai,” with these activities consisting of tennis, pickleball, hiking, and more.

From August of 2018 to January of 2020, Joey served as the Head Tennis Professional at Kukuiula Development Co LLC, however, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee before returning to Koloa, Hawaii to work for this same company for the second time. While living in Music City, he worked as a Sales Development Representative and a SDR of Construction Development at Comdata, as well as an Account Executive: Emerging Markets at Paylocity.

Aside from all of these varying careers, the 28-year-old has also worked as a Tennis Professional at Ensworth School, Princeville Makai Golf Club, Butterfield Country Club, and more, as well as a Sales Associate at Ralph Lauren, a Social Media Marketing Intern at Bad Rhino Social Media Marketing, a Golf Shop Attendant at Princeville Makai Golf Club, and beyond. Is there anything that this hunk can’t do?

Taking a break from his profession to look for love, will Joey Graziadei manage to find his perfect match (no pun intended) on season 28 of The Bachelor? To watch a whopping 32 women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.