His love story with Charity may have come to an end after being edged out by Dotun for the winner of season 20 of The Bachelorette, but Bachelor Nation hasn’t seen the last of one Joey Graziadei by a long shot. Indeed, the die-hard Green Bay Packers fan made good on his fan-favorite status as the next Bachelor, and the wooer will soon become the wooed this time next year.

We spent many a long Monday night with Joey, so knowing the ins and outs of the runner-up’s backstory shouldn’t be a terribly difficult task for some of you, but for others, you apparently can’t be bothered to tune in until the results have touched down. But, no judgment; if you somehow aren’t aware of where Joey comes from, and would like to, we’ve got you covered.

Where is The Bachelorette‘s Joey from?

Image via ABC

Currently, Joey calls the community of Kōloa, Hawaii home. Prior to moving to the small island in 2017, Joey graduated from Pennsylvania’s West Chester University, so the corresponding borough would be an equally valid answer here.

The 2020 U.S. Decennial Census indicated that less than 2300 people resided in Kōloa, so it’s probably safe to say that the tennis pro is the current pride of his community at the moment; indeed, on the next Bachelor season, a rose from Joey will be a rose from Kōloa.

So there you have it, folks; now you know where Joey is from. See you same time next year when we answer the most basic questions about the various Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants once they become relevant on account of a win, controversy, or acclimation to protagonist status.