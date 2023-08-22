Who is the next Bachelor?

Charity Lawson has given out her final rose as The Bachelorette. A ring sits upon her finger, and while tears were shed and hearts were broken, the journey ultimately led to the love story of a lifetime as she said yes to Dotun Olubeko.

As fans of Bachelor Nation are well aware, with each ending of a season comes an announcement of a new romantic hopeful who will be giving out the next set of roses. The Bachelorette‘s conclusion brings a new opportunity alongside it, and with Charity’s final men all being quite adored by fans, we were eager to learn which would have a chance to find love next.

Bachelor Nation has followed a specific pattern in recent seasons, and as to be expected, the bachelor will be very familiar to fans of Charity’s season. So without further ado — our next bachelor is Joey Graziadei!

Joey Graziadei and Aaron Bryant were two of the men fans believed would be in the running for the next bachelor, at least with those who felt Dotun would be winning Charity’s heart. We were also hoping for Tanner Courtad to be the next leading man — but we’re now crossing our fingers that we’ll see him on the beaches in Bachelor in Paradise; we just haven’t had enough time with him.

Back to the topic at hand — Joey is the next bachelor, and we’re so thrilled!

Who is the new Bachelor, Joey Graziadei?

According to Graziadei’s Linkedin, his current profession is a lifestyle and experience ambassador, and he’s also been an account executive and a tennis professional. In addition to his career paths and passions, he’s a guy who has a lot of appreciation for the life he lives and the moments he spends both at work and off the clock.

As we learned more about Joey, watching him fall in love with Charity, we have no doubts that his season will be one for which fans count down the days until they can tune in. He’s not just handsome and charming; he’s genuine, loveable, and totally captivating. We have a feeling that the woman who wins his heart will be signing up for a lifetime of love, excitement, and more appreciation than she ever imagined. Joey is the total catch, and we can’t wait to find out who is lucky enough to fall in love with him.

Graziadei has already set a record in Bachelor Nation — he and Charity are in the books for the longest kiss across all Bachelor Nation series, so we have a feeling that might be a date we see in the near future in his upcoming season. Can he set a new record with his own leading lady?

While the next bachelor has been announced, we’ll wait some time to learn the premiere date, but that’s okay. The Golden Bachelor kicks off on Sept. 28, followed by Bachelor In Paradise — and it looks like, at least for now, our Thursday nights now belong to all things roses, romance, and rosé.