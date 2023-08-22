How tall is Joey from ‘The Bachelorette?’

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is over, and with it, another romance gets to bloom, whilst others wilt and wither. That was the case for contestant Joey Graziadei, who lost out in the final two against Dotun Olubeko who received Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s rose. The silver lining for Graziadei is that he will be starring as the Bachelor in the show’s 28th season.

Graziadei, a former pro tennis player from Lawai, Hawaii, was understandably upset when Lawson chose Olubeko over himself, and many a tear was shed as Lawson apologized, saying,

“It’s rare and people search their whole lives searching for something like this… You’ve been very consistent in the love that you’ve shown and those things I’ve never experienced before. I’ve never questioned how deep our love is. I know it’s there and I feel it. But as crazy as it sounds I’ve found love that’s deeper with someone else.”

Joey was all kindness, even in his loss, telling her “It’s okay,” and wishing her the best with her future with Olubeko and later showering her with praise during the live stage. Of course, he came on the show for love, and hopefully with the confirmation that he will be the next Bachelor, he will find it for himself. One of the questions that has been circulating the fanbase since the show ended though, is how tall is Joey? The question was prompted after the finale had Graziadei and Olubeko standing side by side, with Olubeko towering over Graziadei.

Joey Graziadei’s height

Photo via ABC

Graziadei stands at 5′ 11″, two inches above the national average in the United States. It isn’t hard to look a tad small though when standing next to Olubeko as he stands at a whopping 6′ 7″. Graziadei’s height was discovered thanks to his time spent as a tennis player as his height and weight were displayed on the West Chester University athletics website on his personal profile.

We wish Graziadei all the best in his quest for love in the 28th season of The Bachelor which is expected to land at the beginning of 2024 on ABC.