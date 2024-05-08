Ryan Reynolds’ chaotic upbringing and awkward relationship with his parents, explained

When your star power is cast as wide as Ryan Reynolds’, your family is bound to catch the public’s curiosity.

While he is now known as the beloved anti-hero Deadpool, the husband of Blake Lively or a noted soccer fan, there was a time when the A-lister was just a kid from Vancouver. Reynolds has been open in various interviews about his upbringing, and has shared anecdotes about being the youngest of four boys.

The 47-year-old was born on October 23, 1976, the last son of parents Tammy and James “Jim” Chester Reynolds. He remains close with his brothers, Patrick, Terry, and Jeff — whom he has described as his best friends and has credited with creating his razor-sharp wit — but what do we know about the lives of Tammy and Jim? Here’s the low-down on Ryan Reynolds’ parents.

Ryan Reynolds’ parents, explained

Jim and Tammy Chester Reynolds had four sons, with Ryan completing the family of six. Reynolds has been open about the unruliness of the family’s home life, and the quirks that come with a house full of boys. He has said the brood would often “destroy the house” and that his brothers considered him a “walking target.”

Reynolds credited growing up with all-boy siblings with his current desire to have girls. The family also hit hard times in 1995 when Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Reynolds said his father was reluctant to admit to his diagnosis, and only said it “once or twice” out loud. In 2015, Jim passed away after a nearly 20-year journey with the disease.

As for his life before Parkinson’s, Jim worked as a police officer for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, before becoming a food broker later in his life. While he often speaks fondly of Jim, Reynolds has revealed that he was once estranged from his father for a ten-year period. Reynolds has described his father as a “tough guy” and a “mystery,” and not the kind of dad who would “put me on his lap.”

“He was tough on us,” Reynolds has said. Elsewhere, the actor has admitted that he regrets never having a “real conversation” with or actually “getting to know” Jim. In 2014, Reynolds named his first-born daughter, James, after his late father.

Reynolds’ relationship with Tammy is closer, with the actor regularly (and lovingly) trolling his mother on social media.

Tammy worked in retail and often attends red carpet events alongside her youngest son. She once co-starred in a Mother’s Day-themed commercial with Reynolds for Aviation Gin.

Perhaps most notably, Reynolds enlisted Tammy to trash-talk Chris Hemsworth during a charity ceremony in 2020, calling the Thor actor “everyone’s least favorite Australian,” among other hilarious barbs.

