What happened to Tom Selleck? 

With an acting career that spans decades and multiple Emmy nominations, Tom Selleck has solidified himself as a staple Hollywood figure (with an equally famous mustache, to boot).

While he is known for his part in classic titles like Magnum P.I. and Three Men and a Baby, Selleck’s most popular role these days comes courtesy of Blue Bloods, the police procedural drama that first premiered on CBS in 2010.

That series — in which Selleck portrays Frank Reagan, the patriarch of a family of law enforcement officers — has enjoyed a 14-season run, though fans were shocked to learn that the remaining batch of episodes will be the show’s last. The fact that Blue Bloods’ current season will be its final one is a concern not just for fans, but for Selleck himself.

Responding to the news, the actor said the decision to end Blue Bloods after an illustrious run wasn’t his, adding that he and some castmates “aren’t ready to say goodbye” to the series. More recently, Selleck has revealed what might happen in his personal life following the series finale.

Tom Selleck doesn’t want Blue Bloods to end as he fears he might lose his house

With his long-running gig on Blue Bloods soon coming to an end, Selleck revealed that he is somewhat worried about being able to maintain his property in ​​Ventura County, California. The actor spoke of these concerns in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, saying that beyond Blue Bloods, he hopes to continue working enough “to hold onto the place.”

The 79-year-old revealed that if he were to stop working, he would be “set for life,” but perhaps not enough to maintain the 63-acre ranch he first purchased in 1988. The ranch was previously a working avocado farm until its crop was destroyed in a drought, and Selleck has spoken in the past about how the property keeps him “sane” and is a “retreat.”

Selleck went on to say that being an actor is living with the sense that any job could be your last, before revealing he doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon. Elsewhere in the interview, Selleck reiterated how he doesn’t want Blue Bloods to end. While most actors on a departing show might offer thanks and speak of new opportunities, Selleck is resolute that CBS will “come to their senses” and renew the series for more seasons.

He touted the show’s ratings (Blue Bloods is the network’s third-highest rated show), it’s more than 200-episode run, and the cast’s commitment to keeping it alive. “All the cast wants to come back,” Selleck said, “[we’re] still holding our place.”

Whether Selleck’s thoughts might actually lead to more episodes of Blue Bloods remains to be seen, so fans of the CBS hit might just have to wait and see.

