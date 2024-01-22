‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei reveals which season 28 date was ‘awkward as ever’

The premiere of The Bachelor is just a few hours away, and the kind, charming, and (of course) handsome Joey Graziadei is ready to embark on his second stint within Bachelor Nation as the lead of season 28, looking for love just a few months after his tear-jerking breakup with Charity Lawson on season 20 of The Bachelorette.

Ahead of the premiere tonight (January 22), Joey reflected on the entirety of season 28, admitting to Bachelor Nation in an exclusive interview one oh-so intriguing piece of information. “I think it was sort of in a promo, there may have been a hint at it, but there is a two-on-one date. It is still awkward as ever. You can look forward to that,” the Pennsylvania native spilled, admitting that he went on a date with not one, but two women at the same time during his time as The Bachelor. How awkward is that?

Given that these types of dates typically only occur when drama ensues, why did this two-on-one date happen, and who were the women involved? Keep scrolling for the full rundown, according to Reality Steve himself…

Photos via ABC

According to the Bachelor Nation know-it-all, drama starts to ensue between 29-year-old Maria Georgas and 28-year-old Sydney Gordon shortly after the third rose ceremony, ultimately resulting in an “awkward as ever” two-on-one date that included the pair, as well as Joey Graziadei himself.

During a talent show themed group date, 31-year-old Madina Alam found herself rather self-conscious about her age, given that she is one of the older ones on the show. Maria made a comment about it that Sydney heard, so Sydney told Madina that Maria was “talking s**t.” Because of this, Maria and Sydney began to have a feud with one another, resulting in the cancellation of the cocktail party in exchange for a pool party the following day, which ended up being all-consumed by the drama between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon. Yikes!

After the fourth rose ceremony, Maria and Sydney were sent on a two-on-one date all in an attempt to squash the beef between them. According to Reality Steve himself, “Joey believed Maria over Sydney, so Sydney was eliminated.”

While we will have to wait to see this two-on-one date occur, to see the start of the tennis professional’s journey to find his perfect match (no pun intended) — and to watch a whopping 32 women fight for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei — tune into ABC tonight (January 22) to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!