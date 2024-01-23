Who is Kelsey Toussant from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

As of January 22, Joey Graziadei has officially made his debut as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, and with a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for his heart — marking the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise at 32 — a few members of the cast got little to no screen time during the premiere.

With some early frontrunners flooding the television screens of fans of The Bachelor franchise — such as Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Lexi Young, and beyond — some sweethearts like Kelsey Toussant still remain a mystery: How old is she? Where is she from? What does she do for work?

Fortunately, we got you covered — to find out more about this stunning suitress from season 28 of The Bachelor, just keep scrolling…

Described as an actress, realtor, and boutique owner on her LinkedIn profile, Kelsey Toussant is a woman of many talents!

Currently living in Los Angeles, California, the 32-year-old has been picking up some acting gigs since 2014, working as a realtor at Flower Street Group since 2023, operating her own boutique called TOUSSANT since 2021, and more. As far as her acting gigs go, Kelsey has been a part of large-scale productions like Barbie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, How I Met Your Father, and more in the past. How cool is that?

When the California native is not working her three jobs, she loves to have game nights, spend time with her friends and family, play beach volleyball, etc. — as we said, Kelsey Toussant is seriously a woman of many talents!

Described by ABC as “the kind of woman who radiates joy and ambition everywhere she goes,” as well as someone who is both understanding and adventurous, Kelsey is ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime on season 28 of The Bachelor, hoping that she finds her perfect match (no pun intended) in a certain tennis professional. Having multiple long-term relationships in the past — and even being engaged to her ex — Kelsey is undoubtedly ready for marriage, seeking a man “who will appreciate the thoughtfulness she brings to their relationship.” Hopefully, Joey Graziadei is the guy for her!

Meeting each and every contestant during the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, will Kelsey Toussant manage to steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series on Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.