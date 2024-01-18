Who is Lexi Young from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

The cast for season 28 of The Bachelor was announced on December 10, ultimately revealing that a whopping 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, but one woman’s beauty absolutely blew us away: the one and only Lexi Young.

Based on her official biography for The Bachelor season 28, it looks like Rachel meets the tennis professional’s definition of his perfect match (no pun intended) — admitting to ABC that he is looking for a woman “who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors” — but a reel posted by The Bachelor on Instagram showed fans of the franchise that there is more to Lexi than what meets the eye.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Lexi Young ahead of the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor. Chances are she will steal your heart too…

Born in Pataskala, Ohio and currently living in Atlanta, Georgia, Lexi Young moved over 15 times during her childhood, but she is finally ready for “a stable man who will stand by her side through the good and the bad.”

The 30-year-old graduated from Ohio State University in 2015, receiving a BA in Business and Commerce with a minor in Fashion Retail and Product Merchandising. To follow, she graduated in the top one percent of her MBA summer program at MIT, proving that she is the perfect combination of brains and beauty.

With her education aside, according to LinkedIn, Lexi has worked as the Senior Manager of International Digital Strategy at Krispy Kreme, the eCommerce Strategy and Category Manager at Edible Brands, the Channel Merchandiser at Victoria’s Secret, and more in the past — is there anything she can’t do?

When she isn’t working Lexi enjoys spending time with her dog, hitting the clubs, self-tanning, and more, but as far as a relationship goes, Lexi is ultimately seeking “someone to share in her many successes.” When she loves, she loves deeply — admitting that she is ready to find “the one” once and for all — so our fingers are crossed that Joey becomes her true ride or die.

Aside from what is mentioned in her official biography for The Bachelor season 28, the Ohio native let her vulnerable side show in a reel posted by The Bachelor on Instagram — as well as posted by Lexi Young herself– which details her struggles with endometriosis. “I have endometriosis. It will be very tough for me to have children, but I’ve always wanted to be a mother. I want to get married, and I want to start building that family,” she shares in the video, spliced with clips of what appears to be her and Joey on a dreamy one-on-one date.

For those who are unfamiliar with what endometriosis is, it is an illness in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, resulting in severe pelvic pain and struggles with infertility. Endometriosis affects one in ten women, however, this is the first time that The Bachelor franchise has discussed this disease openly — how incredible is that?

Lexi elaborated on her situation even further in the caption of the reel, ultimately revealing to her almost 3,000 followers, “I have endometriosis. This diagnosis took countless doctors appointments and so many years of being told my pain and symptoms weren’t real. For me, navigating this invisible chronic illness has meant endometriosis surgery, fears of potentially never being able to have children and burdening my friends and family, egg freezing, endless medications that make me feel like a shell of myself, and more days than I can count of looking fine on the outside while feeling stabbing pain on the inside. I want to help shed light on the seasons of darkness endometriosis can bring by spreading awareness for those suffering from endometriosis and other chronic illnesses, and continue the important conversations that need to be had around infertility.”

Nonetheless, to watch Lexi Young fight for Joey Graziadei — all while spreading awareness surrounding endometriosis — tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.