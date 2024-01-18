Who is Samantha Washington from ‘The Bachelor?’ Meet the Miami Dolphins cheerleader vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart

The cast for season 28 of The Bachelor is full of stunning singles, with a whopping 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, but one contestant instantaneously caught our eye in her bright turquoise two piece set.

This contestant is the one and only Samantha Washington, a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins who will be heading from Hard Rock Stadium to the Bachelor Mansion to try her luck at love with Joey Graziadei. With the tennis professional admitting to ABC that the definition of his perfect match (no pun intended) is a woman who is “outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” Samantha might just fit the bill based on her official biography for The Bachelor season 28…

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska and currently residing in Miami, Florida, a majority of Samantha Washington’s time is dedicated to being a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins, however, she is so much more than meets the eye. Aside from dancing on the sidelines with her beaming smile, Samantha was a pageant queen and a princess at Walt Disney World, primarily dressing up as Jasmine and Belle during her time at the theme park.

Her official biography for The Bachelor season 28 listed a few fun facts about the 25-year-old as well, revealing that Samantha sings in the shower, wants someone to take her on an airboat tour one day, and keeps peonies in her apartment at all times because they make her happy. She also admitted to ABC that she enjoys spending time with her dog named Finley, as well as enjoying a slice of pizza pie at her family’s restaurant when she is not cheerleading.

To top it all off, Samantha is the daughter of retired Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs safety Brian Washington. It looks like football runs in the family!

As far as a relationship goes, this princess is looking for her Prince Charming in real life, confirming that she is “ready to get engaged” and cannot wait to meet Joey.

To watch Samantha Washington fight for Joey Graziadei on your television screen, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.