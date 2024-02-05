Where is ‘The Bachelor’ star Jenn Tran from and where does she currently reside?

On episode 3 of The Bachelor tonight (February 5), the stunning Jenn Tran is set to embark on a one-on-one date with the handsome Joey Graziadei. Based on a series of smooches seen within the previews of the beloved competition series, things appear to be smooth sailing between Jenn and Joey during their one-on-one date, but because they live so far away from one another, could this relationship ever work out in the real world?

Given the fact that Jenn and Joey could be perfect for one another, fans of the franchise have been asking dozens and dozens of questions about her life outside of the beloved competition series, many of which have to do with her hometown and current place of residence. Living miles and miles away from one another, viewers are questioning whether or not Jenn and Joey are in it for the long haul, or if the distance will put a damper in their plans…

Keep scrolling to find out Jenn Tran’s hometown and current place of residence for yourself.

Jenn Tran is from Hillsdale, New Jersey

According to her official biography for The Bachelor season 28, Jenn Tran was born and raised in Hillsdale, New Jersey, however, she did not live there long past her high school years.

After graduating high school, Jenn attended the University of Pittsburgh from 2016 to 2018 — serving as a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, the American Medical Students Association, the Student Emergency Medical Services, and more — prior to moving to Madison, Wisconsin to attend the University of Wisconsin.

After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology in 2020, Jenn moved to Boston, Massachussets, where she served as a Clinical Care Technician at Tufts Medical Center — as well as a bartender at Cisco Brewers Inc. — but nowadays, Jenn appears to be exploring new endeavors down south.

Jenn Tran currently resides in Miami, Florida

In August of 2022, Jenn Tran wrote on her Instagram profile, “Hahaha I’m so stressed about moving my entire life down south in a few days,” ultimately announcing her big move to Miami, Florida.

Since then, it looks like Jenn has been happy as a clam in her new home, but after pursuing Joey — a Pennsylvania native — on season 28 of The Bachelor, will he be willing to go the distance should things work out between them? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.