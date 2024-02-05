Where did ‘The Bachelor’ star Jenn Tran go to college and was she in a sorority?

Although his one-on-one date with the stunning Daisy Kent was nothing short of spectacular — securing her spot as the early frontrunner of season 28 of The Bachelor — it looks like another Joey Graziadei hopeful is giving her a run for her money: Jenn Tran.

According to the previews for The Bachelor tonight (February 5), Jenn is set to embark on a one-on-one date with Joey, where the pair will go surfing and share a few smooches on the shore. Because of this, fans of the franchise are dying to know more about the New Jersey native, asking dozens and dozens of questions about her life outside of the beloved competition series, including her college years.

Where did Jenn Tran go to college, and was she in a sorority? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Jenn Tran was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

While Jenn Tran attended the University of Pittsburgh from 2016 to 2018 — serving as a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, the American Medical Students Association, the Student Emergency Medical Services, and more — according to her LinkedIn profile, she transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2018 and graduated two years later.

Upon graduating in 2020, Jenn received a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology, however, during her time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she was also a Research Assistant in Cellular and Molecular Pathology, a member of the Health Professions Shadowing Program, the Community Relations Chairman on the Women’s Club Lacrosse team, and more.

Because of her extensive involvement on campus, fans of the franchise were left with just one question: Was she in a sorority as well?

Jenn Tran was a member of Alpha Phi sorority

Not only was Jenn Tran a member of Alpha Phi sorority, but she also served as the Red Dress Chairman, an individual responsible for spearheading a fundraising gala consisting of a silent and live auction for more than 500 attendees. At said event, Jenn managed to raise over $30,000 for women’s cardiovascular health, with these proceeds going towards the Alpha Phi Foundation and the local University of Wisconsin hospital.

To top it off, Jenn took to Instagram in March of 2020 to gush about the experience:

“Being this year’s Red Dress Chairman was the most stressful yet rewarding experience. The impact that we’ve all made on women’s heart health is something that will touch many lives and I’m so grateful to have been a part of something so big. HUGE thank you to my red dress committee, the concourse hotel, and aphi for helping us pull this off 🥰🙏🏻🙏🏻 Now time to finally get some sleeep!!!!”

Given how big of a heart (no pun intended) this Bachelor contestant has, will she manage to win over the handsome Joey Graziadei on their one-on-one date this evening? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.