Spoiler alert! Who does Joey Graziadei pick on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28, and are they engaged?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Season 28 of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and according to Reality Steve, we already know who Joey Graziadei gives the final rose to.

On December 10, the cast for The Bachelor season 28 was finally announced, revealing that a whopping 32 contestants — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will be fighting for Joey, but who is the lucky lady who wins his heart in the end?

According to ABC, Joey is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” given the fact that some of his hobbies include hiking, surfing, and watching the sunset. To see who fits this criteria and ultimately receives his final rose — and perhaps a Neil Lane engagement ring — just keep scrolling…

Joey Graziadei picks Daisy Kent on The Bachelor season 28

According to Reality Steve, the final rose ceremony will occur in Tulum, Mexico, and it will come down to Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. Admitting that it is “always tough to get any details in regards to how the dates with the parents went or who had which date first and stuff like that,” the human Bachelor Nation encyclopedia revealed that Joey Graziadei gives Daisy Kent the final rose nonetheless, and the two lovebirds are engaged as of January 2024.

“Just like every season, people will question, people will doubt, and contestants will post stuff on social media to throw fans off. It happens every season [and] this one will be no different, but come finale night, this is what you’ll see. Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. Obviously the finale won’t air until mid-March, so who knows what can happen in the next four months, but this is how the season ended,” Reality Steve explained, before revealing that he will not expose any of the sources that helped him draw this conclusion, however, he is confident that this is how season 28 of The Bachelor comes to a close.

Given that Reality Steve’s predictions are correct almost 100 percent of the time — and have been for years and years — it is safe to trust his judgement. Needless to say, we could not be happier to know that Joey Graziadei found his perfect match!

As for who Daisy Kent actually is, the blonde beauty was born and raised in Becker, Minnesota, however, she moved to San Diego, California in 2017 to attend San Diego State University. Nowadays, she works as an account executive at Jungo — a company based in San Diego, California that “provides financial industry experts with CRM & Marketing solutions from one central login” — however, she enjoys attending concerts and music festivals, spending time with her friends and family, hitting the town, and more.

In addition to this, Kent also hard at hearing, making the decision to get a cochlear implant just last year. Because of this, the 25-year-old has become an activist for hearing loss by writing a children’s book titled Daisy Doo All The Sounds She Knew, as well as starting her own nonprofit organization called Hear Your Heart, which was “created to help support children who have autoimmune disorders or hearing loss” by providing children “medical assistance, funds for future education, and bringing awareness to mental health for children and families.” How incredible is that?

To watch the love story between Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent unfold from the very beginning, catch the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on ABC on Monday, January 22. This season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!