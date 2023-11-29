Home TV

Which members of ‘Bachelor Nation’ have competed on ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ Their partners, placement, and more, detailed

As fans of Dancing With The Stars are aware, the beloved competition series has had numerous members of Bachelor Nation show off their dancing skills in the ballroom, with former The Bachelorette leads Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe even taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on their respective seasons of Dancing With The Stars. A third former The Bachelorette lead, Charity Lawson, will try her luck as well, competing in the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on December 5!

Given the strong presence that Bachelor Nation has had on Dancing With The Stars thus far, who exactly are these The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise alums? Keep scrolling to find out which members of Bachelor Nation have competed on Dancing With The Stars in the past, as well as what season they were on, when they were eliminated, and who their partners were.

Trista Sutter

  • Season: 1
  • Finish: 6th
  • Partner: Louis Van Amstel

Melissa Rycroft

  • Season: 8 and 15
  • Finish: 3rd and 1st
  • Partner: Tony Dovolani

Jake Pavelka

  • Season: 10
  • Finish: 7th
  • Partner: Chelsie Hightower

Sean Lowe

  • Season: 16
  • Finish: 6th
  • Partner: Peta Murgatroyd

Chris Soules

  • Season: 20
  • Finish: 5th
  • Partner: Witney Carson

Nick Viall

  • Season: 24
  • Finish: 6th
  • Partner: Peta Murgatroyd
Joe Amabile

  • Season: 27
  • Finish: 5th
  • Partner: Jenna Johnson

Hannah Brown

  • Season: 28
  • Finish: 1st
  • Partner: Alan Bersten

Kaitlyn Bristowe

  • Season: 29
  • Finish: 1st
  • Partner: Artem Chigvintsev

Matt James

  • Season: 30
  • Finish: 12th
  • Partner: Lindsay Arnold

Gabby Windey

  • Season: 31
  • Finish: 2nd
  • Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Charity Lawson

  • Season: 32
  • Finish: TBD
  • Partner: Artem Chigvintsev

To see if Charity becomes the fourth member of Bachelor Nation to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

