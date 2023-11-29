Which members of ‘Bachelor Nation’ have competed on ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ Their partners, placement, and more, detailed

As fans of Dancing With The Stars are aware, the beloved competition series has had numerous members of Bachelor Nation show off their dancing skills in the ballroom, with former The Bachelorette leads Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe even taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on their respective seasons of Dancing With The Stars. A third former The Bachelorette lead, Charity Lawson, will try her luck as well, competing in the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on December 5!
Given the strong presence that Bachelor Nation has had on Dancing With The Stars thus far, who exactly are these The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise alums? Keep scrolling to find out which members of Bachelor Nation have competed on Dancing With The Stars in the past, as well as what season they were on, when they were eliminated, and who their partners were.
Trista Sutter
- Season: 1
- Finish: 6th
- Partner: Louis Van Amstel
Melissa Rycroft
- Season: 8 and 15
- Finish: 3rd and 1st
- Partner: Tony Dovolani
Jake Pavelka
- Season: 10
- Finish: 7th
- Partner: Chelsie Hightower
Sean Lowe
- Season: 16
- Finish: 6th
- Partner: Peta Murgatroyd
Chris Soules
- Season: 20
- Finish: 5th
- Partner: Witney Carson
Nick Viall
- Season: 24
- Finish: 6th
- Partner: Peta Murgatroyd
Joe Amabile
- Season: 27
- Finish: 5th
- Partner: Jenna Johnson
Hannah Brown
- Season: 28
- Finish: 1st
- Partner: Alan Bersten
Kaitlyn Bristowe
- Season: 29
- Finish: 1st
- Partner: Artem Chigvintsev
Matt James
- Season: 30
- Finish: 12th
- Partner: Lindsay Arnold
Gabby Windey
- Season: 31
- Finish: 2nd
- Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Charity Lawson
- Season: 32
- Finish: TBD
- Partner: Artem Chigvintsev
To see if Charity becomes the fourth member of Bachelor Nation to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.