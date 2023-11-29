Which members of ‘Bachelor Nation’ have competed on ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ Their partners, placement, and more, detailed

As fans of Dancing With The Stars are aware, the beloved competition series has had numerous members of Bachelor Nation show off their dancing skills in the ballroom, with former The Bachelorette leads Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe even taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on their respective seasons of Dancing With The Stars. A third former The Bachelorette lead, Charity Lawson, will try her luck as well, competing in the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on December 5!

Given the strong presence that Bachelor Nation has had on Dancing With The Stars thus far, who exactly are these The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise alums? Keep scrolling to find out which members of Bachelor Nation have competed on Dancing With The Stars in the past, as well as what season they were on, when they were eliminated, and who their partners were.

Image via ABC

Trista Sutter

Season: 1

Finish: 6th

Partner: Louis Van Amstel

Melissa Rycroft

Season: 8 and 15

Finish: 3rd and 1st

Partner: Tony Dovolani

Jake Pavelka

Season: 10

Finish: 7th

Partner: Chelsie Hightower

Sean Lowe

Season: 16

Finish: 6th

Partner: Peta Murgatroyd

Chris Soules

Season: 20

Finish: 5th

Partner: Witney Carson

Nick Viall

Season: 24

Finish: 6th

Partner: Peta Murgatroyd

Image via Disney+

Joe Amabile

Season: 27

Finish: 5th

Partner: Jenna Johnson

Hannah Brown

Season: 28

Finish: 1st

Partner: Alan Bersten

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Season: 29

Finish: 1st

Partner: Artem Chigvintsev

Matt James

Season: 30

Finish: 12th

Partner: Lindsay Arnold

Gabby Windey

Season: 31

Finish: 2nd

Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Charity Lawson

Season: 32

Finish: TBD

Partner: Artem Chigvintsev

To see if Charity becomes the fourth member of Bachelor Nation to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.