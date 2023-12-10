Review of: Reviewed by: Carolyn JenkinsRating:No RatingOn December 10, 2023Last modified:December 10, 2023Summary:More DetailsAs it turns out, celebrities are just like us and even they can go through heartbreak. So went the way with Joe Manganeillo’s marriage to Sofia Vergara. Both were Hollywood stars in their own right. Manganiello got his start in some of […]

As it turns out, celebrities are just like us and even they can go through heartbreak. So went the way with Joe Manganeillo’s marriage to Sofia Vergara.

Both were Hollywood stars in their own right. Manganiello got his start in some of his best television shows like How I Met Your Mother before landing it big in Magic Mike and True Blood. For her part, Vergara had an extremely successful run as Gloria on the ABC mockumentary, Modern Family. But success is not everything. The couple seemed to support each other, but one source told People that despite trying to make it work, they decided to divorce because of irreconcilable differences.

“[They] differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Both actors have made public appearances in their post-marriage life, as Vergara appears to be dating someone new. And now Manganiello has found a new partner as well.

Who is Joe Mangeniello’s new girlfriend?

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images for ABA

According to People, Manganiello officially debuted a new relationship at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York. This event is something close to the actor’s heart as his great-grandmother escaped the Armenian genocide in the early 1900s. Manganiello was accompanied by Caitlin O’Connor, an actor whose recent credits include a two-episode arc on HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The series follows the iconic moment in basketball history of the late ‘70s when the NBA drafted Magic Johnson. Though the real-life figure told The Hollywood Reporter he had no interest in seeing his story told onscreen, that didn’t stop from the small but passionate fanbase supporting it. O’Connor will unfortunately not appear in any more episodes because HBO canceled the series after two seasons. However, she does have a new relationship to look forward to.

This event is not the first time that Manganiello and O’Connor have been spotted out and about together. They reportedly met at an afterparty for the HBO series, where they hit it off immediately. They struck up a casual courtship until September when sources say they became an official couple.

“They’re both really funny together. He laughs at her a lot because she’ll crack these witty jokes. She’s really witty. So sweet and smart.”

While still in the early stages of the relationship, the couple seemed in good spirits at the COAF gala. The two have also enjoyed time away from Los Angeles together, per People. Celebrity fans will undoubtedly follow this new coupling with great interest.