Who is Sofia Vergara dating?

For the past decade, Sofía Vergara has delighted fans as the hilarious mother, Gloria, in Modern Family before it ended in 2020. But her life beyond the camera, i.e., her personal life, has also been a source of fascination due to her relationship with True Blood star, Joe Manganiello.

The two got married in 2015 in a Palm Beach ceremony. When Manganiello wasn’t starring in television and film, he had a highly publicized Dungeons & Dragons group with many other Hollywood stars. However, the two called it quits in 2023 after seven years of marriage. Page Six exclusively published this announcement in July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Since then, Vergara has been active on social media and making a clean break from her former husband. The actress’ romantic life has always been the subject of speculations and her ending seven years of marriage to Manganiello only fueled the flames, which have now soared to new heights as she has been seen with a rumored new beau, inspiring presumptions that she is dating someone new.

Is Sophia Vergara dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman?

Image via ABC

As reported by People, Vergara was spotted with Justin Saliman at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. The outlet has underlined their dinner as a romantic date and reported that the orthopedic surgeon is the actress’ new suitor. For those who are hearing his name for the first time, let us inform you that Vergara is not the first Hollywood actor that Saliman has been connected with.

He was formerly married to actress Bree Turner before they separated in 2018. While Turner may not be very familiar, fans of the supernatural mystery show, Grimm, remember her as Rosalee Calvert. The series, a modern spin on the horror of the Brothers Grimm fairytales, saw Turner star as a series regular for 100 episodes. Saliman and Turner share two children – Stella Jean and Dean, who were respectively 5 and 7 at the time of the divorce. The surgeon is based out of Cedars-Sinai Hospital and had a previous fellowship at Standford University.

Though it is yet to be officially confirmed whether Vergara and Saliman’s relationship is indeed romantic, inside sources have reported that the two are enjoying dating.

“She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy. Sofia has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now.”

At the time of this writing, representatives for the Modern Family star have neither confirmed nor denied this latest rumor.