Alexei Brovarnik from 90 Day Fiancé
Image via Rich Polk / Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
TV

How tall is Alexei from ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Exactly what is the Iikeable Israeli native's height?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 11:16 am

Alexei Brovarnik rose to fame in 2015 when he appeared alongside his fiancé Loren Goldstone on the third season of the American reality television series 90 Day Fiancé. He’s an Israeli native who originally came from Ukraine.

The show’s premise is that it follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which is available uniquely to foreign fiancés of United States citizens. Therefore, they have 90 days to get married.

Brovarnik, who has three children with his now-wife Loren, has recently been thrust back into the public eye with an opinion-splitting Instagram post commenting on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Still, during his time on the show, he and Loren earned many fans with their likable personalities.

The couple’s height differential was also strangely endearing, but how tall is 90 Day Fiancé star Alexei Brovarnik?

Alexei Brovarnik’s height

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik and their children
Image via Instagram / Loren Brovarnik

Alexei Brovarnik stands an imposing 6 feet 3 inches tall. That makes him considerably taller than the average Ukrainian man, who is 5 feet 10.26 inches and a whopping 14 inches taller than his diminutive wife, Loren, who is just 5 feet 1 inch.

Despite his large stature, Brovarnik is a highly inconspicuous man. His quiet nature juxtaposes his ample height.

The considerable height difference between Alexei and Loren has not affected their compatibility. They are among the most suited pairs in the history of 90 Day Fiancé, and the charming story of their love for each other — they met while Loren was visiting Israel on birthright, he was working as a medic, and they have married in both Israel and the United States — has proved to be inspiring to many of the show’s fans.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.