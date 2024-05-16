Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps

Some lucky girl could've swiped right on the REAL Zayn Malik.
Published: May 16, 2024 05:49 am

Who hasn’t seen people on dating apps using photos of famous stars? Many of us have been catfished by fake pics but it’s also why former One Directioner Zayn Malik didn’t have much success on Tinder.

Zayn Malik has dated many high-profile stars, whether we’re talking about his baby mama Gigi Hadid, his brief fling with Selena Gomez, or his crash-and-burn engagement to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards.

Malik rose to fame in 2010 when he participated in The X Factor UK and was paired up with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles, forming the worldwide phenomenon One Direction. With fame came a lot of responsibility, but also girls and attention.

Malik revealed he’s no stranger to dating apps, but, although he proclaims to be happily single, he did try modern dating. It didn’t quite work out, though.

Why Tinder didn’t work for Zayn Malik

Ahead of his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, which comes out on May 17, Zayn Malik is doing several interviews and opening up about his personal life again.

“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest,” he told Nylon about his dating situation. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

Here’s good news for the Zquads: the famous singer is single. “I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life.”

The “PILLOWTALK” singer noted he’s learned from his mistakes. “From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point,” he says. “I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know sh*t.” He continued, “From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself.”

His focus right now is on himself, his new music, and his daughter, Khai. “It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner,” Malik notes. The next time he’ll go on a date will probably not be a Tinder date, but Raya is still a popular choice for celebs.

