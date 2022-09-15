Who has Gigi Hadid dated? Her dating history explained

Gigi Hadid has been a name in the modelling world for over a decade now, and with the high profile nature of the job comes some equally high profile friends and relationships.

Having made her breakthrough during the 2014 New York Fashion Week, Hadid signed on for several large modelling gigs, including one putting her alongisde Patrick Schwarzenegger for Tom Ford. From there, she has starred in campaigns and been an ambassador for the likes of Maybelline, Vogue, Victoria’s Secret, Reebok, BMW, and many more.

Gigi Hadid’s dating history, explained

Hadid has dated several celebrities since bursting onto the scene, including a former boyband breakaway star.

Cody Simpson

Australian reality TV sensation Cody Simpson was the first of Hadid’s public relationships, with the duo beginning their courtship in 2013. Hadid appeared in several of Simpson’s music videos, including for his biggest hit “Flower” which was released in 2015. The couple didn’t last much longer, though, breaking up in May 2015. Simpson later went on to date Miley Cyrus, but is now dating Australian Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon.

Joe Jonas

Not long after breaking up with Simpson, Hadid began dating everyone’s favorite Jonas Brother from May to November of 2015. Hadid directed the “Cake by the Ocean” music video for Jonas’ band DNCE. After breaking up, Jonas continued to date other high profile women. He is currently married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and have two children together.

Zayn Malik

A very intense on-again, off-again relationship between Hadid and Zayn Malik started in the backend of 2015. Appearing on the cover of Vogue together in 2017, they also starred together in Malik’s music video for “Pillowtalk”. The couple welcomed their first child together in Sept. 2020, before other circumstances resulted in them breaking up.

Malik pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment against Hadid’s mother in Oct. 2021, with the former One Direction singer sentenced to 360 days probation, a requirement to complete anger management and domestic violence courses. The result of this was the couple breaking up. Since then, Malik has not been in any public relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio

After Leonardo DiCaprio did another ‘DiCaprio’ and broke up with a woman after she turned 25, attention soon turned for DiCaprio onto Hadid. At 27 years-old, Hadid became the oldest ever woman to be dated by the 47 year-old Academy Award winner. As the news broke, Hadid’s name and age quickly began to trend on Google.