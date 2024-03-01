Where was ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ filmed?

Review of: Reviewed by: Stephen McCaughertyRating:No RatingOn March 1, 2024Last modified:March 1, 2024Summary:More DetailsNBC ditched Deal or No Deal’s American studio for an island destination to bring to life Deal or No Deal Island. But, where is it? Neither the first episode nor the trailer revealed the whereabouts, and the show’s gone as far as […]

NBC ditched Deal or No Deal’s American studio for an island destination to bring to life Deal or No Deal Island. But, where is it? Neither the first episode nor the trailer revealed the whereabouts, and the show’s gone as far as to say that the “Banker’s private island” is situated in an “undisclosed location.”

Recommended Videos

Well, one thing is clear when watching the network’s newest reality competition show — it’s not in North America.

Because of the first season’s biggest name, Survivor legend “Boston Rob” Mariano, we know where the high-stakes game was played. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the series premiere on February 26, the former Survivor winner revealed that Deal or No Deal Island’s contestants lived in luxury while taking residence in Panama.

We’re near Bocas del Toro. Listen to me: This was the Banker’s private island. It was the Five Seasons —like the Four Seasons, but one better. Some people were complaining about the elements, and I was like, “These kids have no idea!” We were in a tent, we had a fan, we had food. Dalton, the first day someone handed me a cold bottle of water out there! I felt like I was doing something dirty. It was awesome.

For those unfamiliar with Panama, Bocas del Toro is located on the Caribbean side of the country close to the Costa Rican border. Bocas del Toro is a province, and Bocas Town, which is located on Colón Island, is its capital. Bocas del Toro boasts a beautiful archipelago perfect for surfing, hiking, swimming, and simply existing in the Latin American island life. Bocas Town attracts a lot of expats from North America and Europe, so there you’ll also find a lot of international cuisine.

It’s unclear where exactly the Bankers Island is located in Bocas Del Toro — Boston Rob didn’t touch on that. But, judging by the first episode, as well as traveling there myself earlier this year, I know the players were in paradise, to say the least.

Interestingly, Deal or No Deal Island wasn’t the first time Boston Rob filmed a competition show in Panama. During Survivor: All-Stars, Boston Rob and his fellow castaways competed in the Pearl Islands, which sit on the Pacific side further down toward the Colombian border. This was the season that made Boston Rob into a notorious reality villain. If it wasn’t for his savage gameplay and backstabbing in another Panamanian spot, he may not be on Deal or No Deal Island today.