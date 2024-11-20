Taking cues from the Sussexes? A video diary is set to break royal protocol as it digs into Kate Middleton’s cancer journey

The British Royals have mostly avoided scandals by maintaining a stiff upper lip but, in the wake of the many conspiracies surrounding Kate Middleton‘s cancer, she’s reportedly been forced to document her suffering to silence the criticisms.

The Princess of Wales mostly stayed out of the public eye as she underwent treatment for an undisclosed condition. The intense secrecy surrounding her illness (Kensington Palace denied at first that her scheduled abdominal surgery had anything to do with the big C) led many to believe some seriously bonkers conspiracy theories, with many claiming she was hiding in shame following rumors that her husband Prince William cheated on her with her friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Even after the truth emerged others accused her of milking the cancer story so she could skip royal duties, as opposed to King Charles III, who is undergoing cancer treatment but still hard at work. But an insider claimed that Kate has made a video diary of her cancer journey in the off-chance that she needs to share it to the public to defend herself and her family.

It’s a bold and risky move that mirrors wayward royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions. They also recorded over 15 hours of personal footage from the early months of 2020 using their mobile phones, which ended as video diary-type pieces on the six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. At the time, the duke revealed that a friend had suggested that they document their split from the Royal family.

Meghan: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being FED to the wolves."



Harry: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us"



A new trailer for the dramatic second half of @Netflix's Harry & Meghan, out Thursday. pic.twitter.com/uls0DaV2Th — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 12, 2022

According to a royal insider, Kate has done the same to serve not just as proof but as inspiration to others going through the same illness. The source told Woman’s Day that she “wants to share her experience to give hope to others going through similar struggles” and even teased “a documentary in the pipeline.”

“Having kept so much of her situation private, people have so many questions and clearly they want to be more relatable,” the source claimed adding that much like the Sussexes’ Netflix series, Kate’s “video diary has enough footage for a six-part special.”

“They’re comfortable enough to open up more about what they went through, but it will be on their terms and in their own words. Kate’s nervous but excited about sharing her journey,” the insider said.

Kate and William are reportedly “being extremely reflective coming into Christmas and being able to look back, knowing how much better they are compared to last year. There is so much for them to celebrate. They feel like they’re coming into a joyous end to their worst year ever.”

The Prince of Wales had shared during an interview in Cape Town earlier this month that this year has been “brutal” following his wife and King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. On top of that, as the future monarch, he also had to step in for his father and juggle royal and family duties at the same time.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

On her end, Kate shared in a video message released in September that her cancer has been a humbling experience that taught her that love is the greatest gift one can give and receive. As such, this year’s theme for the Together at Christmas concert draws from her personal experience.

But say the source is right and there’s a video diary of Kate’s cancer journey. How much is she willing to sacrifice in the name of inspiration when the documentary could potentially only provoke more questions, or worse, a scandal, just like what happened to the Sussexes. Not to mention, it would be unwise as it would mean breaking the “never complain, never explain” royal motto.

