‘Doing it in her own way’: Kate Middleton snubs Prince William in bold move to highlight ‘brutal’ cancer journey at Christmas Carol concert

Kate Middleton had shared that her cancer journey taught her the value of love while Prince William had lamented about it being a “dreadful” part of his 2024. Despite their opposing views, Kate still drew inspiration from her experience to come up with the theme for this year’s Together at Christmas concert.

William made the candid confession about this year being “brutal” for him on the last day of his four-day trip to Cape Town for the Earthshot Prize Awards earlier this month. He told reporters that 2024 was “the hardest year” in his life.” Understandably, since he also had to deal with his father’s cancer diagnosis while carrying on with his royal duties.

“So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

Prince William: “It’s lovely to be here. I love Cape Town, I have had the most amazing welcome. I don’t wanna go.”



Well-wisher: “Please stay here”(?)



William: “I know. I would love to, but my children would love to be here, AND SO WOULD CATHERINE.” 🥰♥️#EarthshotCapeTown pic.twitter.com/2PjrLZ0Ad3 — Prie 🪼 (@RoyalDelhiite) November 7, 2024

Meanwhile, in announcing that she’s now cancer-free in September, Kate looked back on the valuable lessons she learned throughout her cancer journey. Along with an emotional video showing her happy, united family, she said the experience had been humbling and that it gave her a new perspective on everything. It reminded her to “reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

She also shared her gratitude for the support and well-wishes she received from which she and William drew great strength. She said “everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

As such, this year’s Together at Christmas concert will focus on the theme of “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.” A Kensington Palace spokesman told The Telegraph that invited guests will “shine a light on individuals from all over the U.K. who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities” in keeping with the service’s reflection on the “importance of love and empathy.”

This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.

Kate is slowly easing back into her royal duties following completion of her cancer treatment in September. She was recently at the Nov. 9 Festival of Remembrance where she made a subtle nod at Prince Harry and at the Nov. 10 Remembrance Sunday where she was criticized for looking old. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that “being a senior member of the royal family and doing these ceremonial events is obviously important to her” and that “it was good that people saw her.”

She added: “You can’t say she is back … but she is coming back. She is doing it in her own way and at her own pace, and carefully.” Smith said Kate must miss participating in royal events and “seemed happy to be doing so.” As for the Christmas concert, she said Kate “is clearly a vital piece of the royal family, really important both symbolically and in reality as a future Queen.”

This is Kate’s fourth time hosting the annual Together at Christmas carol service, which is expected to bring in around 1,600 people to Westminster Abbey, including royal family members. The service, which is supported by the Royal Foundation, will be filmed on Dec 6 with broadcast on ITV1 and ITVx as part of their Christmas Eve special programs.

