‘It’s been dreadful’: Prince William doesn’t hold back in saying what he really thinks about ‘brutal’ time as acting king

We had the chance to see Prince William in a moment of raw honesty. During his visit to South Africa for the Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales reflected on what he called the “hardest year” of his public life.

“It’s been dreadful,” he confessed. “Probably the hardest year in my life.” Prince William had to cope with his wife’s chemotherapy treatment, and he had to support his father, King Charles, through his cancer battle. Having two close family members diagnosed with cancer in a single year can break anyone. But the Prince of Wales can push through, and we have to commend him on his honesty.

William had to stand in for his father on official duties and manage his role as Prince of Wales. His confession is not about his time as acting king; it’s about family, “From a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.” William showed pride in both his wife and his father. “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things they have done.”

For a future king, the crown’s duties often intersect with personal passions. William’s South Africa visit was part of his Earthshot Prize initiative. This gave him a platform to talk about his ambitions in environmental work and to speak openly about the toll his duties have taken. William took the time to acknowledge his position. “Do I like more responsibility? No,” he said. “Do I like the freedom that I can build something like Earthshot? Then yes.” It’s nice to see that William can get a sense of pleasure in his work, even at a time when his family is not doing so well.

The Earthshot Prize is Prince William’s brilliant idea. Often dubbed the “green Oscars,” the initiative awards innovative solutions to climate change. His passion for Earthshot was on full display during the awards, where five deserving projects won one million pounds each. William showed frustration with the slow pace at which people rally to his environmental cause. “I’d like it to be more of a team sport,” he sighed. “Some people are extremely fast and keen to it. Others take a little bit longer and it’s those people who take a little bit longer, I’m like, guys, we just don’t have the time.”

This year’s Earthshot Prize winners were announced during a ceremony in Cape Town. The High Ambition Coalition (HAC) won the Nature and People category for its commitment to protect the world’s land and ocean by 2030. Another notable winner is Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative in the Protect and Restore Nature category, honored for its effort to save the endangered Saiga antelope from extinction.

William’s connection to Africa runs deep; it’s where he found solace following his mother’s death. It’s also where he proposed to Kate. Reflecting on the Cape Town ceremony, he described feeling particularly moved when an African choir performed “Circle of Life” from Disney’s The Lion King. The song struck a sentimental chord in William, “Hearing the Circle of Life. I don’t know about everyone else, but hearing the Lion King and things like that gets me quite emotional.”

The Earthshot Prize didn’t just offer a chance to see the progress made in environmental work; it offered a glimpse into the human side of royalty. William remains determined, tackling his new role with a blend of grit, purpose, and yes, a bit of impatience. Here’s hope that 2025 will be easier for him and his family.

