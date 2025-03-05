If you need any more proof that Luigi Mangione can do no wrong, here you go. After his identity was revealed months ago, it’s been one bombshell after the other. The unofficial healthcare hero is plastered across social media once again, and for nothing related to his ongoing murder trial.

Mangione has defied expectations of what a suspected shooter looks like. As a result, his physical appearance has become fodder for the public. So when rumors of an alleged series of Mangione’s adult tapes hit the net, the people had a field day! From his Ivy League education and wealthy background to his looks, Luigi Mangione is the people’s prince.

The rumored shooter’s naughty tapes

Luigi Mangione allegedly possesses 20+ videos of him ‘having sex’, according to the Daily Mail.



Luigi Mangione was already an icon before his identity was revealed. In the wake of his alleged shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the internet lauded him as a hero. For the first time in a long time, there was some genuine class solidarity, as many bonded over the country’s messed up healthcare system. The reveal of Mangione’s face took interest in the case one step further, skewing the demographic of his fanbase. People went from praising him to thirsting for him.

With that in mind, the latest news about the alleged UnitedHealthcare shooter might get some fans… excited.

According to an exclusive report from RadarOnline, a celebrity gossip website, Mangione allegedly recorded and kept a stash of at least 20 “cinema-level” adult tapes. Radar’s anonymous source said Mangione “wanted to be watched. He got off on it. There are at least 20 videos of him… but a lot of the girls are too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear that they might get dragged down into his case somehow.”

The source also added, “and it wasn’t just some grainy, late night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything.”

As of now, there’s no evidence to back up this claim. Given its questionable source, an online publication known for proliferating exaggerated claims or even entirely false ones, little stock should be invested into its legitimacy. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the public from nearly tripping over its own tongue.

The public’s reaction

Luigi Mangione can do no wrong in the eyes of the public, and the reactions to his alleged adult tapes sealed the deal. Whether people believe the news or not is irrelevant to how much fun they’re having with the information.

An X user tweeted, “They’re claiming Luigi Mangione recorded 50 tapes and he wanted people to see them. Then why am I not seeing them?” However, many have pointed out that Radar Online has yet to actively fact check this news.

Some people speculated that the rumors might be part of a smear campaign against Mangione to discourage people from supporting him, but if so, it’s hardly working.

After all, the man is accused of murder and still has a passionate following. Therefore, many aren’t going to bat an eye at an adult tape. Others pointed out how, when Mangione’s life story was first reported, people mentioned he struggled to be physically intimate due to his spondylolisthesis, a misalignment of spinal vertebra that reportedly caused him “pain and numbness in his lower back and genital area,” and may have ultimately led to his disillusionment with the healthcare system.

So, how did Mangione go from so much pain he couldn’t get intimate, to becoming an amateur adult film star? Ultimately, there’s no evidence either way, so all we can do is speculate, with reactions ranging from horny to hilarious.

