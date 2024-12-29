Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshots of several TikToks about Luigi Mangione
Image via TikTok/@senzerules, @cheyennestee, @julianas776
Category:
True Crime
Social Media

‘But Luigi, you have triggered class consciousness’: 10 best Luigi Mangione TikToks, ranked

“YOU GOT BARRICADE?!”
Staci White
Staci White
|

Published: Dec 29, 2024 11:00 am

Before Dec. 4 2024, Luigi Mangione was simply a name to most Americans (albeit a very Italian one). Now the suspect in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Mangione has reached a level of celebrity most entertainers strive toward for decades. All it took was a little love on TikTok, millions of Americans airing their grievances with for-profit health insurance companies, and a couple murder charges.

Recommended Videos

There are several reasons Mangione is now a household name, and every one of them has been amplified by social media. Some people resonate with his status as a folk hero, seeing him as a representation of the frustrations they’ve felt in dealings with their own health insurance companies. Others appreciate his movie-star good looks, creating K-pop-esque fandom edits using photos of him and tracking down the exact sweater he wore during a court appearance. As usual, when it comes to the internet, others appreciate that he gives them the opportunity to produce memes. 

The outpouring of support for Mangione among Gen Z and younger millennials will likely be studied for years to come, and when that day arrives, these TikToks will be a part of the curriculum. However you feel about the crime(s) Mangione’s been accused of, you can’t deny he’s facilitating important discourse about class consciousness, and at the very least, inspiring some entertaining TikToks. Here’s 10 of our favorite Luigi Mangione TikToks. 

10. “The last thing the CEO saw” 

@senzerules

super luigi bros U #unitedhealthcare #ceo #luigi #luigimangione #parody #fyp

♬ original sound – Spener

Obviously, with a name that looks like “Luigi’s Mansion” at a glance, the Mario Bros. memes were going to pour in. This was one of the first to really blow up on the app, thanks to a silly impression and a well-utilized Luigi filter.

9. “But Luigi, you have triggered class consciousness!” 

@novatail

the mushroom kingdom will never be the same 😔 #luigi #voiceover #mario #ceo #luigismansion #fandub #vo#mariomemes

♬ original sound – novatail_VA – novatail_VA

One talented TikTok creator put their voice talents to work and created a skit where Mario confronts his brother after hearing of his attempts to bring “retribution” to the Mushroom Kingdom. Maybe if Mario saw how many 1-Up mushrooms Bowser had, he would understand why Luigi did what he did (allegedly). 

8. “Super Smash Bros. Luigi”

@cartmantism

#news #foryp #fyp #fypシ゚ #soy #luigi

♬ original sound – Cartmanism

Leave it to people on TikTok to find this Luigi victory pose from one of the Super Smash Bros. games in what feels like moments after Mangione’s name was released as a suspect. 

7. “YOU GOT BARRICADE?!”

@cheyennestee

I am SHOOK to my core

♬ What Dreams Are Made Of – Hilary Duff

One TikTok user stumbled across the NYPD parading Mangione around for a photo opportunity ahead of his court appearance. The perp walk has been criticized as an attempt to make an example of Mangione, but it’s only made him look more appealing to the masses if anything.

6. “If I were the McDonald’s worker”

@athanchekas

But mama I’m in love with a criminal #luigimangione #mcdonalds #fyp

♬ original sound – athanchekas

Mangione was famously spotted by a McDonald’s worker in Pennsylvania, and the internet promptly labeled said worker as a snitch. “I would have given him a free meal and my number,” writes one commenter on this TikTok, a sentiment others share given the amount of thirst edits Mangione has inspired. 

5. “Who allowed this on national news”

@memorywitch

what timeline are we living in and what intern saw this edit and decided it needed to be on national news #fyp #luigi #uhc

♬ original sound – goob

Speaking of TikTok thirst edits, mainstream media got wind of those videos almost immediately. ABC broadcast this (admittedly tame) edit set to Britney Spears’ “Criminal” as part of a news segment on Mangione. I mean, can you blame TikTok when he looks like that

4. The Phantom Thieves try to steal Brian Thompson’s heart

@creeanu

he never saw it coming #persona5 #persona5royal #phantomthieves #healthcare

♬ original sound – cree keanu

Persona 5’s Phantom Thieves earned their fame by forcing the rich and powerful to admit to their crimes through their escapades into the Metaverse, but Thompson’s shooter had a different method. This TikTok is pretty niche and technically not about Mangione — who deserves a free trial and is innocent until proven guilty — but it’s too good to not include.

3. “What would Luigi do?”

@crispytanooki

What would Luigi do? #nintendo #luigi #mario #supermariobros #nintendoswitch #thisisjustajoke #dontarrestme

♬ DBZ Episode Ending Music – CrispyTanooki

One TikTok user jokes about “the secret third option” when your doctor doesn’t accept your insurance. Insurance companies hate this trick! 

2. Luigi is so brat, allegedly

@boyfromnowhere98

#taylorswift #lanadelrey #charlixcx #luigimangione

♬ Dear John (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

There’s still a possibility Mangione might not be a killer, but if this Spotify screenshot is real, he has killer taste in music. Who would have pegged him as a Swiftie?

1. Lugi has an alibi

@julianas776

Luigi’s Alibi… when healthcare and pizza UNITE 🍕 #luigi #pizzamaking #fypシ゚viral🖤tiktok☆♡ #pizzaboss #unitedhealthcare #monopoly #luigisalibi #skit @Kathryn 🍒🪩🫶🏼

♬ original sound – llunr

After Mangione was named a suspect, people clamored to prove his innocence. This pizza shop asserts that Mangione was busy in the kitchen on Dec. 4, 2024 and has video evidence to back it up. Seems like a rock-solid alibi to me!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Staci White
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.
twitter