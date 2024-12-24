Did Luigi Mangione really wear a $1,000 Maison Margiela sweater at his court appearance?

When Luigi Mangione showed up to court for his high-profile murder arraignment, it was pretty obvious from the get-go that the public would find new things to obsess over.

Today, it’s not his walk of shame (or fame, in this case), or his pearly white that’s the focus. The internet’s more interested in his fashion and grooming choices. That’s right. While the murder and terrorism charges are as serious as they come, social media was buzzing about something totally unrelated: Luigi’s sweater.

The alleged $1,000 sweater

Luigi Mangione was seen wearing a $1,000 Maison Margiela sweater at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. pic.twitter.com/B17SCk0imz — 21 (@21metgala) December 23, 2024

It all started with a viral tweet from @21metgala that sent the fashion police into a frenzy. The tweet boldly claimed: “Luigi Mangione was singing wearing a $1,000 Maison Margiela sweater at the Manhattan criminal court in New York.”

The post exploded, racking up over 5 million views and turning Maison Margiela into a trending topic. Suddenly, Luigi wasn’t just the suspect in a murder case; he was allegedly a suspect with style. Reactions came in hot, with some commenters outraged. After all, the alleged $1,250 designer sweater as a symbol of wealth and privilege, and Luigi’s supposed to be a man of the people.

“Another rich white man who thinks he’s above the law,” one user declared. Others turned their attention to the price tag, questioning how someone accused of such a heinous crime could afford such a luxury item.

But it wasn’t all criticism. Some users, likely amateur fashion sleuths, weren’t convinced. They noticed something was off about the sweater in question. The stitching didn’t scream Margiela, and seemed a little too ordinary for the avant-garde Parisian brand.

Who was Luigi’s sweater designer?

This is not Margiela. It's a Nordstrom Merino Wool sweater he got on sale lol https://t.co/EH2nyR2zeN pic.twitter.com/KKhmbgzPtY — Antonio Padilla (@apadilla1021) December 23, 2024

Antonio Padilla, a well-known fashion commentator, swooped in to set the record straight. In a tweet that’s now gaining traction of its own, Padilla debunked the Margiela claim entirely. According to him, Luigi’s sweater wasn’t designer at all. It was actually a Nordstrom Merino wool sweater, and Luigi probably snagged it on sale.

Padilla’s revelation turned the conversation upside down. Another user posted a side-by-side image of the Nordstrom sweater and the Maison Margiela sweater, and sure enough, the difference was clear.

So, why does this sweater saga matter? On the surface, it might seem silly to focus on someone’s clothing during a murder trial. But moments like these show how the internet shapes public perception. One viral tweet can steer the narrative in an entirely different direction, making a luxury sweater just as noteworthy as the charges at hand.

Some people argue that the sweater drama distracts from the real issue: Luigi Mangione is being accused of killing a major healthcare executive and reportedly carried a notebook full of anti-insurance industry rants. Others, however, see it as a moment of levity in an otherwise grim case.

To be honest, whether his sweater was Margiela or Nordstrom doesn’t change Luigi’s legal troubles. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case is sure to be a long, drawn-out legal battle. But for now, his courtroom appearance has made him an unexpected fashion talking point. Altogether, people are keeping a close eye on Luigi. And while we can officially cross “designer Margiela” off the list, it’s clear that Mangione’s arraignment has left people talking.

