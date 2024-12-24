‘RIGGED FROM THE START’: Cries of ‘corrupt’ judicial system as huge conflict of interest from judge presiding over Luigi Mangione’s case exposed

After Luigi Mangione‘s pre-trial appearance in New York on Monday, Dec. 23, all eyes have shifted from him to the presiding judge, who people believe should very much not be there.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all eleven charges against him in New York, as previously confirmed by his Pennsylvania attorney, Thomas Dickey. However, during the hearing, Mangione’s legal team raised concerns about their client’s ability to receive a fair trial. While their stated reason was the presence of Mayor Eric Adams last week alongside heavily armed law enforcement officials, the real issue may lie elsewhere—namely, with the judge herself.

After the details of Monday’s hearing hit the internet, Mangione’s supporters began investigating and unearthed troubling claims about the judicial authorities managing his case. The judge presiding over Mangione’s pre-trial hearing, Katharine Parker, has just been exposed on social media over allegedly having a direct “conflict of interest” in this case.

The judge presiding over Luigi Mangione's case, Katharine Parker, reportedly holds millions in stock in healthcare/pharmaceutical companies and is married to a former Pfizer executive. pic.twitter.com/dIQ0YAaeq2 — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) December 23, 2024

Social media has just exposed Judge Katherine Parker’s financial ties to the medical industry that Mangione hated. Reports claim she holds substantial investments in Pfizer and other healthcare firms, and her connection deepens as she is married to a former Pfizer executive. These revelations raise serious concerns about her impartiality and a glaring conflict of interest in presiding over Mangione’s case.

The question now arises: was she truly the only judge available, or is this another calculated move in a much larger, well-orchestrated game? Whether or not Mangione is truly guilty of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is for the court to find out, but like every accused, he deserves a fair trial first and foremost. As one user on X elaborately pointed out,

“Well the way things have been going lately our eyes have been opened to how corrupt the judicial system is. I mean regardless oh what we think of the accused. He does deserve a fair trial.”

Support for Mangione is only intensifying. During Monday’s hearing, two dozen women and six men reportedly filled four rows of the courtroom to watch the hearing unfold. Even outside the courthouse, protesters rallied in support of Maginone, waiving posters that read “People over profit” and “Free Luigi.” (via CNN) Even on social media, support for Mangione has surged dramatically, fueled by outrage over the alleged corruption within the judicial system now overseeing his case.

Users on X have been demanding to “Get her [Parker] off this case ASAP” and have branded the trial as “Rigged from the start.” Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo also echoed these concerns, arguing how Mangione is “being treated like a human ping-pong ball by two warring jurisdictions” and is being denied a fair trial.

Though Judge Gregory Carro attempted to reassure Agnifilo and the public that Mangione’s trial will be fair, adding “We will carefully select a jury,” (via CNN) the true test will come on Feb. 21, on the next date of hearing. Until then, the question of justice and the court’s impartiality will remain under scrutiny from Mangione’s supporters.

