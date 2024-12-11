Hold up, the McDonald’s worker who got Luigi Mangione arrested might not receive their $60K reward thanks to a sneaky loophole

The person who identified suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione is considered, by the bulk of the American population, to be a snitch. He allowed police to capture the alleged shooter, and since Mangione currently boasts superhero status, that puts the McDonald’s employee in a strange position.

Assuming police captured the right man, Mangione is soon set to go on trial for murder, along with several other crimes. The shockingly attractive vigilante is charged with the slaying of Brian Thompson, the billionaire CEO at the head of UnitedHealthcare, among the most merciless health insurers in the United States. He was shot down a week ago in Manhattan, and Mangione currently tops the list of suspects.

The UnitedHealthcare killer became an instant hero among stateside citizens, many of whom reached the end of their rope years ago. With the election victory of Donald Trump still fresh in our minds and increasing power going to vapid billionaires, the general public is fed up. We’re fully in “eat the rich” mode over here, and Mangione embraced that new modern mantra with zeal. Even before we knew how unexpectedly attractive he was, the shooter was populating political cartoons and rampant memes as people praised his brutal means of pushing back.

As such, a national outcry met news that Mangione had been arrested. Most everyone was ardently hoping he would continue to evade police, but an eagle-eyed McDonald’s employee ended his police dodging in one fell swoop. Upon recognizing Mangione from images spread by authorities, the employee decided to cash in on the promised $60,000 prize and turn in the common man’s hero.

Unfortunately for them, that made them among the least popular people in the nation, and it may not even be worth it. $60,000 is a lot of money, and to the average person it could be literally life-changing, but it seems the McDonald’s nark may not see a penny of it. They should be entitled to two payments — $10,000 from police, a reward that was promised soon after the Dec. 4 slaying, and $50,000 from the FBI, a reward that was promised for the delivery of information on the shooter.

A loophole could see them walk away with nothing, unfortunately for the employee, due to the typical technicalities of the establishment. This was explained by 30-year-old trial attorney Lawyer Lee, who took to social media to explain how legal loopholes are manipulated to keep reward money from ever being dished out. “In many cases, they do not pay, or avoid paying for as long as possible,” she said.

“The $10,000 is stipulated for calling the hotline and could be denied because 911 was called instead,” she added, shaving the first chunk off the caller’s potential payout. Then there’s the additional $50,000, which she also sees as unlikely, since that money is “subject to review and technicalities are often used to avoid payment.”

In general, the FBI and similar agencies frequently bend over backwards to avoid promised payments, and Lawyer Lee is convinced they’ll do so in this situation. It could see the McDonald’s employee — or customer, as some suspect — walk away from the situation as one of the most disliked people in America, and with no impressive payout to make it worth their while.

