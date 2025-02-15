Forgot password
Luigi Mangione
Image via FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul/YouTube
Just in case you were wondering, yes, Luigi Mangione received your letters and read all of them

He's received letters from across the globe.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
Published: Feb 15, 2025 11:26 am

It’s been a while since we checked in on Luigi Mangione, but he’s never been far from our thoughts. The 26-year-old was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and is currently behind bars awaiting trial but despite the allegations against him, he has received an outpouring of support from across the country.

It should come as no surprise that many have sent letters to Mangione, and while some may dismiss this as another example of people thirsting over a hot killer it’s much more than that. Sure, his being attractive might have a little something to do with it, but the main takeaway here is that people really do sympathize with him. The healthcare system in the U.S. is broken and for many, Mangione is a figure who stood against it. So, if you are one of those who penned him a heartfelt letter, don’t feel alone. And if you are worried your words to the alleged vigilante went unread, quit fretting.

Luigi has read all the letters sent to him

Case in point, the man himself recently released a public statement revealing that he had indeed read all the letters that he had been sent. While he admitted that he did not have the time to respond to all of them, he stated that he had been “overwhelmed by and grateful for everyone who has written me.” He has received letters from, “across the country, and around the globe,” showing just how much support he really has.

Many were initially worried about how Mangione would be treated in prison, especially because it seemed like the police were actively trying to make him appear as more of a threat than he actually was. However, encouraging stories of Mangione being protected by inmates within the prison suggest that he is doing alright there.

On X people continue to gush over him with one individual calling him “our generation’s Princess Diana.”

Others continued to express their support, calling for his freedom.

But not everyone was sold on Mangione’s character.

The FAQ section on the Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Information website has more information on what Mangione is and isn’t allowed to receive along with where to address the letter. All letters are screened of course and due to his level of fame (or infamy) it may take a while to receive any new letters. The FAQ states that photos can be sent to him although Luigi has asked that no more than five be sent at a time due to the volume being sent.

He’s also been sent a lot of books by the public although he has kindly asked to not send more of them, as for now he is only allowed to possess a limited amount at any given time. It sounds like Mangione will have a lot to keep him occupied until his trial and the support he’s receiving is no doubt providing some solace for him while he’s inside.

Mangione is next expected to appear in New York state court on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

