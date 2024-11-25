‘Increasingly clingy’ Prince Andrew becomes ‘overwhelming’ burden for Princess Beatrice whose plans on Royal Lodge threatens their bond

Prince Andrew needs to get his act together if he doesn’t want to lose what little familial support he has left amid reports that his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, are ready to abandon him because he’s becoming increasingly needy.

The Duke of York really has no one else to turn to now but immediate family members, with Queen Elizabeth II gone (he’s said to be her favorite among his siblings) and King Charles III no longer bankrolling him. He has to rely on his daughters and the Duchess of York for both financial and emotional support, something that weighs heavily on his family per a palace insider who told InTouch Weekly that Andrew is acting “like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support.”

He has reportedly “become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline. While Sarah and the girls are sympathetic to a point, they also have their own lives to manage.” Plus, they reportedly still find it challenging to maneuver life without his tarnished reputation always haunting them.

Back in 2022, Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a minor, an allegation that he denied, but he didn’t testify in court, either. Instead, he settled the case out of court, and his lawyer reasoned then that a settlement doesn’t necessarily mean an admission of guilt.

Still, his reputation will forever impact his family, “for Sarah, especially, being associated with him is complicated.” The source explained: “His reputation as the family’s black sheep makes her connection to him a sensitive issue, and it’s starting to reflect poorly on her as well. She bears the brunt of it. He unloads every frustration on her and constantly asks for advice, and even requests her help in connecting him with people who could assist him with his business pursuits.”

But Sarah also has her own problems to deal with, including her ongoing health issues and a very busy schedule. But Andrew “doesn’t seem aware of the toll his constant needs are taking on her, he’s too wrapped up in himself to think of anyone else.”

The same goes for Beatrice and Eugenie, who despite their love for their father, are “starting to feel overwhelmed by his constant need for support.” While they love him, they also wish that he would “step up and handle his own issues with a bit more independence. Ultimately, they want to see him take responsibility and move forward without relying so heavily on them.”

The source’s claims come amid reports of Andrew’s strained relationship with Charles, because of his adamance to stay at Frogmore Cottage despite his financial woes. Suspiciously, Andrew has secured funding from an anonymous financier to help keep him and Sarah living in their 30-room mansion.

But according to Robin Edwards, a property buying agent at Curetons, if Andrew is evicted, then his daughters would “jump at the chance” to live there. He said they “are generally well-liked by the British public, much more so than their father” and even though living there would come with “some negative press ” he doesn’t think “it would be enough” to dissuade either of them.

Interestingly, reports have it that Beatrice is secretly working with Charles to have Andrew evicted from the Royal Lodge. It’s said that she has even enlisted her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, to do some renovations. She’s either preparing the home for when they live there with their growing family (she’s pregnant with their second child), or just helping her father fix the decaying manse.

