Prince William’s close royal ally to become his biggest future enemy as they ‘draw up battle plan’ to break King Charles’ will

Prince William may find himself at odds with Princess Beatrice during his future reign following reports that she and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, are working together to prevent their father, Prince Andrew, from being evicted from the Royal Lodge.

The 36-year-old may not be a senior working royal but she has been doing her part to show her support for the monarchy and for family members. She recently attended the Centrepoint Awards, of which the Prince of Wales has been a patron since 2005.

Beatrice also attended a garden party hosted at Buckingham Palace – at the time Kate Middleton could not be there as she was recovering from cancer. Beatrice is also a supporter of William's Earthshot initiative.

But her close ties to William are threatened by claims that she and Eugenie have stepped up to help Andrew remain in his long-time home. They have reportedly been “fuming” over how their father is being treated and so have “drawn up a battle plan” to prevent his eviction.

An unnamed source told the Express U.K.: “The York family have held several meetings and drawn up a battle plan. They will not allow their family to fall or come up against any more negative press.” Beatrice is said to be leading the talks and that “she’s extremely loyal and has taken the reins.”

“Beatrice and Eugenie are rallying around to help support their father. Royal Lodge is viewed as a York family problem, not just an Andrew problem and the whole family are chipping in – that includes Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie,” the insider claimed.

Beatrice may have even convinced her aristocratic husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, to shell out some monetary support. According to the Daily Mail, he has agreed to help with the renovations of the decaying Royal Lodge. He has reportedly been visiting the 30-room mansion in recent weeks where a “dumpster was spotted outside the front of the property.”

Mozzi, a property developer and the founder of Banda Property, is said to be “redecorating somewhere that they can sit in and stay in – the guest parts.” It’s unclear how far he would go to show his support for his disgraced father-in-law as the extent to the damage to the Royal Lodge is not just found outside (moldy and peeling walls) but also inside, where it’s cluttered with Sarah Ferguson’s collection of novelty teapots and gifts for Andrew received when he was a working royal.

But the source’s claims contradict a previous report that said Beatrice has been working with Charles on a plan to relocate Andrew to Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home. Another insider said that with a second child on the way, she knows she can rely on the King to secure her future and so they have had secret meetings about her father’s eviction.

“Beatrice knows her future lies in the hands of her uncle, not her dad. Bea has another baby on the way so it’s all about the future and moving forward,” the source claimed.

It’s said that William is not a fan of Andrew – who would be, given that he’s only brought scandal and shame to the monarchy? So the idea that Beatrice and Eugenie are working on a plan to brazenly go against Charles’ orders to evict their father from the Royal Lodge may sound ludicrous, but it also threatens to destroy their close bond with England’s future king.

