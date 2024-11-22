Forgot password
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) King Charles III (who celebrates his 76th birthday today) departs after formally opening the first Coronation Food Hub in Deptford Trading Estate on November 14, 2024 in London, England. The Coronation Food Project, inspired by The King and coordinated by the King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF), seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across all four nations of the United Kingdom. The Coronation Food Hubs are major distribution centres designed to save and circulate tonnes of surplus food and are set to transform the ability of charities like FareShare and the Felix Project to support communities in need.
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Naughty king! King Charles just rocked up to a major Royal Family event wearing a banned pair of pants

He's the King! Let him wear his fancy pants!
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 08:51 am

King Charles just proved he’s not your average monarch. At a Buckingham Palace reception this week, the King turned heads by stepping out in banned satin breeches. Let’s just say, His Majesty clearly isn’t afraid to break a few rules when it comes to fashion.

Yes, you read that right—satin breeches. The same controversial piece of clothing that caused a palace-wide debate before his Coronation. Charles opted for more modern Royal Navy trousers during his crowning moment, but he decided that Tuesday night’s formal affair was the perfect occasion to bring the breeches back.

The breeches, paired with black silk stockings, represent a return to ultra-traditional royal attire—a look some had deemed suitable for modern times. To complete the ensemble, Charles sported a garter bearing the regal motto of the Order of the Garter: Honi soit qui mal y pense (shame on he who thinks ill of it). Hey, let’s face it, His Majesty can be a diva. The regal motto makes things way better. Maybe Charles is shushing the palace staff who are thinking ill of it?

Queen Camilla, ever the stylish consort, joined her husband in an equally dazzling ensemble. She debuted the aquamarine ribbon tiara, an heirloom adorned with five large aquamarines framed by diamond ribbons. It’s the same tiara previously worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II and, more recently, by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Camilla paired the historic headpiece with a velvet navy-blue gown by Fiona Clare. We can’t help but wonder whether she chose this gown to add a sense of grace to balance Charles’ unorthodox choice.

Prince William was also in attendance, looking dapper in a traditional black evening tailcoat and white bow tie. But the Princess of Wales’ absence was noticeable. This is Kate’s first absence from the reception in a decade. She has been gradually easing back into royal duties following her recovery from cancer. The Princess attended the recent Remembrance Weekend, and she is set to return in full force for her beloved Together at Christmas carol service this month. Can we take a moment to appreciate the effort Kate is putting into her royal duties, even after her cancer diagnosis?

The Diplomatic Corps reception welcomed over 1,500 guests from 130 countries. It’s one of the most important events in the royal calendar. We had the chance to see glittering tiaras and grand formalities, but all we could think about was Charles’ rebellious fashion choice. So, what’s it with these breeches? Why are they so controversial?

Charles had his eyes on the satin breeches for a long time. He wanted to wear them for his Coronation. However, they were deemed too “outdated.” The outdated design may not be the only reason for the controversy. The breeches are historically associated with the pomp of colonial-era Britain. Such attire is seen as a relic of a time the modern monarchy is trying to distance itself from. So, to stay relevant, the palace is making efforts to modernize its image. Hence the modernized outfit Charles wore for his Coronation.

But Charles is a monarch that is embracing the past while still stepping forward. We don’t really think that the King is giving a bold nod to history here; he just likes the breeches. And we have to admit, he knows how to make an impression, sartorial or otherwise.

