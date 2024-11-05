King Charles’ key decision during cancer battle has created ‘deep, emotional connections’ for the Royal Family

King Charles has had a rough year, but it did not seem like it at all with how he handled his cancer diagnosis and treatment. One could even say that the ordeal turned out to be a masterstroke that instilled confidence among the Royal Family members and the British public.

From the time he was diagnosed with cancer in February to his return to his public duties two months later, the monarch has been a picture of grace under pressure and resilience — all the more now that he’s back to actively working as King despite continuously receiving treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer pic.twitter.com/0usL8uqQpn — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 5, 2024

In a way, the King’s openness about his condition could never be viewed as a sign of weakness. In fact, His Majesty’s former communications secretary, Julian Payne, puts it in high regard for allegedly triggering “deep, emotional connections” for Charles, as well as the Royal Family.

“People could see the King come and go during his illness and looking happy. That transparency has been so important. They had already accepted him as a head of state. Then they start to see him on his way to hospital or looking at his cards and they think about a family member with cancer,” Payne said to the Daily Mail, noting that such aspects of Charles’ health battle made him more relatable and opened up a “deeper, emotional connection” between him and the public.

King Charles’ old university friend, Lord Richard Chartres, echoed similar sentiments, telling the outlet that most of the attention the monarch received from the public since his cancer diagnosis was positive. According to him, because the British ruler was not consumed in despair over his health challenge, “The reputation of the monarchy over the past year has been vastly enhanced.”

Chartres shared that, at first, the King was frustrated because he had only started taking on the role that he had so long prepared for. He was also “understandably concerned about the maintenance and continuation of things he loves.” But after seeing the “tremendous” outpouring of affection and well-wishes from the public, the illness no longer weighed him down and instead, he felt “energized.”

In a poll commissioned for the Daily Express, 7 out of 10 Brits say Charles is a great King 👑 Dirt thrown by Ginger & Co has changed nothing. pic.twitter.com/4XP2sJJ4az — The Princess of Wales 👑 (@PutJoanna29689) January 27, 2024

The former Bishop of London also pointed out that “the interest in the Royal Family over the past year around the world shows that there are very few people with that international capacity to communicate.” Such interest was mostly driven by the public response to King Charles’ condition. He did receive goodwill messages during his accession and coronation, but they were never at the same level as this.

Last month, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, visited Australia and Samoa, marking the monarch’s first international tour since his cancer diagnosis early this year. The highlights of the nine-day tour included the British ruler taking his seat as the Head of the Commonwealth and speaking against the effects of climate change on the Pacific Island nations.

Wow big crowds came out to greet King Charles. The man has cancer and he is there as he has a lot of love for Australia and the people 🇦🇺🦘❤️



pic.twitter.com/gw8yQ6GZSH — The Prince (@freedom_007__) October 21, 2024

Given the success of the tour, it’s not surprising for the monarch to return to his full-time royal duties next year. And even though the King is still receiving treatment for his condition, Buckingham Palace announced that he would be making twice-yearly overseas tours in 2025, provided his doctors approve, according to GB News.

