The Royals can blame Meghan Markle all they want, but Prince Harry’s heart was set on leaving King Charles years ago

Prince Harry‘s departure from the Royal Family has long been attributed to Meghan Markle‘s influence. Still, recent revelations suggest the Duke of Sussex had contemplated leaving years before meeting his future wife.

In a fascinating revelation from royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills to The Sun, a candid conversation with Prince Harry in 2015 – well before he met Meghan Markle – exposed his early yearnings to break free from royal life. During a trip to New Zealand, Harry confided in Mills about his desire to move away, though he felt bound by his Royal duty. According to Mills, when Harry was asked if he ever thought about leaving, the prince was quite emphatic: “I’d love to. I’d love to move away. But I can’t because of what I need to do to support the Queen.”

This private conversation occurred during a significant period of change within the royal family, shortly after the birth of Princess Charlotte and the Cambridge family’s relocation to Norfolk. At the time, Harry also talked about his aspirations beyond his royal duties. When asked about having children, he expressed an eager desire for parenthood, noting there was “a process you have to go through” – a comment that reportedly made his communications team nervous. More tellingly, he spoke about wanting someone to support him in his life journey, a wish that would later be fulfilled when he met Meghan.

Meghan Markle helped Prince Harry to materialize his long dream of leaving the Royals

24 years ago we loss #PrincessDiana . But, Diana's spirit is still with us today. You can see it clearly in her younger son, Prince Harry. They both have the same love, passion & empathy for others. And both have a heart of giving. Her spirit lives on. ❤️❤️#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/OXyQl4rldj — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) August 31, 2021

While Mills’ revelation is extremely helpful for Royal watches to trace a coherent timeline of Harry jumping the boat, the young Prince had spoken about leaving even earlier. As a young man in his early twenties, Harry already harbored thoughts of leaving royal life, primarily influenced by the tragic fate of his mother, Princess Diana. After Diana’s death, Harry thought, “I don’t want this job. I don’t want to be here. Look what it did to my mom,” he confided during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Growing up in the spotlight took a significant toll on Harry’s mental health. He compared his experience to living in a mix between a zoo and The Truman Show, feeling particularly helpless during three major moments in his life: as a child watching his mother being chased by paparazzi, during his service in Afghanistan, and later with his wife. These experiences contributed to his early desires to step away from royal duties.

When Meghan entered Harry’s life, rather than being the instigator of their eventual departure, she appears to have been more of an enabler—someone who gave Harry the courage to pursue his long-held desires. As Mills poignantly puts it, “Meghan came along and said, ‘Hold my hand, and we’ll jump together.’” This perspective challenges the narrative that Meghan was solely responsible for the couple’s departure from royal duties.



While the move shocked many, it represented the culmination of Harry’s long-held desires rather than a sudden departure. The final decision to resign from royal duties in January 2020 was triggered by various factors, including the couple’s frustration with media intrusion and institutional constraints.

The transition hasn’t been without its challenges. The couple has faced numerous hurdles, including legal battles over security arrangements and ongoing tensions with the royal family. Harry’s relationship with his brother William has been particularly strained, preventing a Royal reunion.

